New York City and Long Island this week bid farewell to a true public servant to both, cut down in the line of duty in a frenzied knife attack launched without mercy or warning, rhyme or reason.
A lieutenant in life, posthumously promoted FDNY Emergency Medical Services Capt. Alison Russo-Elling was mourned at a wake near her hometown in Suffolk County and a funeral in Nassau County by officials serving all five boroughs and countless more loved ones and admirers.
During the funeral, held at the Tilles Center in Brookville, Acting Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh announced Russo-Elling’s promotion to captain and then came down from the dais to present her grieving parents, Frank and Catherine Fuoco, with her captain’s badge before returning to the lectern to resume her remarks.
Among her praises for the dedicated public servant, Kavanagh said she was a mentor and friend who practiced tough love within the EMS.
She didn’t pause in the face of danger but ran toward it, Kavanagh said, and responded to 25,000 911 calls during her nearly 25-year career.
The funeral followed a wake held Monday and Tuesday at the Commack Abbey funeral home in Commack, near Russo-Elling’s home in Greenlawn.
The funeral service was live-streamed and, at press time on Wednesday, remained available for viewing on the Fire Department’s Twitter and Facebook pages.
Among the other speakers at the service were Mayor Adams, several FDNY officials, Frank Fuoco and Russo-Elling’s daughter, Danielle.
Russo-Elling’s life of service to the people of the city and island was abruptly cut short last Thursday when she was murdered in a sudden, berserk knife attack on a street corner in Astoria.
Russo-Elling, 61, who served as an EMT for 24 years including as a first responder in the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks, was standing on the corner of 20th Avenue and 41st Street at around 2:20 p.m. when she was rushed by a man who stabbed her in an overhand motion, immediately knocking her down, and then plunged the knife into her again and again as she lay on the sidewalk.
She was taken to Mt. Sinai Queens hospital in critical condition but could not be saved.
The suspect, Peter Zisopoulos, 34, ran into a nearby building on 41st Street and was taken into custody following a standoff after barricading himself inside. He was charged by police with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.
Russo-Elling’s parents lamented the state of crime in the city after her killing, noting that she could have retired but had not done so out of dedication to the job, despite having “run-ins” over the years, according to the New York Post. They reportedly confronted Mayor Adams about the issue when they met during her wake, with Catherine Fuoco telling him, “You know what you have to do.”
Russo-Elling had been working out of FDNY EMS Station 49, around the corner from where she was killed while on her lunch break.
“Today, we lost one of our heroes, Alison Russo-Elling, a 25-year veteran of the Fire Department who was stabbed in an unprovoked attack,” Adams said in a prepared statement. “Our hearts are with her family, her fellow EMS members, and with all New Yorkers who lost a truly amazing woman to a senseless act of violence. The City of New York will remember Lt. Russo-Elling’s bravery and commitment to service as we mourn her loss along with the FDNY.”
“Members of EMS serve only to save the lives of others. To be attacked while doing that noble work is heartbreaking and enraging for our entire Department,” Kavanagh said in a statement. “Lt. Russo-Elling exemplified FDNY EMS. She was a beloved veteran of the FDNY who served with honor and distinction for more than two decades. We stand together with her family and her colleagues in mourning during this incredibly painful time.”
“The NYPD stands united with the @FDNY as we mourn the loss of a dedicated, courageous public servant,” Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said on Twitter. “The deadly, senseless attack on an on-duty EMT is a direct assault on our society. Please keep the family of EMS Lt. Alison Russo-Elling and the #FDNY in your hearts and prayers.”
Russo-Elling was appointed to the FDNY as an EMT in March 1998, the Fire Department said. She aided in the rescue and recovery efforts at the World Trade Center after the terror attacks and was promoted to paramedic in 2002 and lieutenant in 2016. She worked at multiple EMS stations, including Station 20, Station 17, Station 16, Station 45, Queens Tactical Response Group and Station 49.
“Lieutenant Russo had a heart of gold; she was here for the whole station, she made sure that we were all ok,” FDNY Paramedic Madelyn Higueros said on the department’s Instagram account. “We are a close-knit station. She made sure everyone went home safe. I have known her for over 13 years, she was the mother of the station. She was full of life; she was such a great person. It is a tragedy that we have to go through this again.”
The FDNY noted that Russo-Elling is the 1,158th member of the department to make the supreme sacrifice while serving the city. The last member of the department to die in the line of duty was Firefighter Timothy Klein of Ladder 170 on April 24, 2022.
Members of the service lined up outside the hospital as her body, draped in a U.S. flag, was removed and taken away in an FDNY ambulance in what is known as a dignified transfer. On Wednesday many more did so at her funeral.
In addition to her service as a city EMT, Russo-Elling had been a volunteer with the Huntington Community First Aid Squad since 1992, according to the Daily News. Further information about her life could not be released without her family’s permission, which had not been granted, a representative of Commack Abbey told the Chronicle.
A cremation was private. In lieu of flowers, mourners were asked to donate to the EMS FDNY Help Fund, PO Box 604362, Bayside, NY 11360-4362 or Little Shelter Animal Rescue & Adoption Center, 33 Warner Road, Huntington, NY 11743.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.