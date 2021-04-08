Taking a cue from President Delano Franklin Roosevelt and thanking President Biden for doing the same with new and future federal spending, Mayor de Blasio announced Tuesday that the city will hire 10,000 people to clean up garbage and graffiti that have accumulated during the pandemic and beautify neighborhoods.
All are welcome to apply for the jobs, which will pay $15 an hour, de Blasio said. The city has posted 500 openings online at nyc.gov/ccc and plans to keep posting more until 10,000 people have been hired.
The mayor tipped his cap to FDR by naming the new effort the City Cleanup Corps, a nod to the Depression-era Civilian Conservation Corps. He said the new CCC is about jobs, opportunity and recovery.
“We’re going to focus on the 33 neighborhoods delineated by our Task Force on Racial Inclusion and Equity and make sure there are special cleanup efforts there where needed most,” de Blasio said. “We’re also going to focus on business districts, commercial streets, places where we depend on our economic recovery to happen. We want to beautify them.”
— Peter C. Mastrosimone
