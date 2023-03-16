Astoria residents are resigned to losing the historic Astoria Park pool for the summer of 2023 as it undergoes a $19-million renovation project. Their hope now is to miss only one pool season.
Speaking at the March 8 meeting of the Old Astoria Neighborhood Association, representatives of the city Department of Parks and Recreation said work has been going on since the fall; and that the aim is to reopen for business in 2024.
Richard Khuzami, president of the organization, said the closure is “probably the most contentious issue right now.”
“It’s the largest pool in the city and has a long history going back to the Olympics,” he said at the virtual meeting. “It’s been a big part of my neighborhood. I live here right by the park.”
Khuzami also pointed out that the city has invested millions in other projects in the park in recent years. The pool complex, according to the Parks and Recreation website, opened on July 4, 1936 and hosted the swimming and diving trials for the U.S. Olympic teams in 1936 and 1964.
“As you know, the Astoria pool is an historic pool,” said Meira Berkower of Parks and Recreation. “The proposed repairs will ensure that this 87-year-old icon will continue to serve future generations.”
Berkower said many of the pool’s systems have simply reached the end of their service life.
“Our goal is to have the pool open for summer 2024,” she said. “I want to emphasize that our goal is to have it closed for just one season. Just the upcoming 2023 season.”
Steven Moltz, the department’s deputy director of engineering, said the plan is not only to modernize the pool but also to bring it into compliance with modern health and safety codes. He used the existing and noncompliant gutter around the pool as an example.
“It does not remove enough material from the surface to keep the surface clean and free of particulates,” Moltz said. “I was out at the pool this week and the wall for the new gutter is already in place. They are pouring concrete this week thanks to unseasonably warm weather, so that work is underway.”
Berkower said the locker rooms are not part of the contract. She did say that the spray shower area adjacent to the pool will remain open, and that a list of public pools in the city is available online at on.nyc.gov/3LpwS3A.
Khuzami still had reservations, based on delays at other recent pool projects run by Parks and Rec, such as the one at the Flushing Meadows Corona Park Aquatic Center.
“[The work] at Corona Park was extended many times,” he said. “It was closed for three seasons.”
Earlier in the meeting, Deputy Inspector Kenneth Gorman, commanding officer of the NYPD’s 114th Precinct, expressed similar concerns when he discussed a large number of youth initiatives that the precinct is preparing. He said the pool is a valuable resource for the younger members of the community.
“I’m very concerned about losing the pool for a year or possibly two years, two summers,” Gorman said.
He added that the precinct will be reaching out to schools and other places that might have space to host youth activities until the pool reopens.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.