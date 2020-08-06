A familiar power dynamic between New York State and the Big Apple played out this week as Gov. Cuomo criticized Mayor de Blasio’s plan for reopening schools for not being substantial enough.
De Blasio announced early last month that schools will open with a hybrid model, staggering attendance for students, while giving parents the option to continue solely with remote learning. Then last Thursday, the city outlined its protocols for closing schools in response to COVID infections.
In an Aug. 2 press appearance, Cuomo said that the city’s proposal was not detailed enough, and claimed it wasn’t submitted in time for its deadline last Friday.
Cuomo aide and SUNY Empire State College President Jim Malatras told reporters on Sunday that the city’s 32-page proposal is more “an outline” than a real plan, according to multiple media reports.
Several Queens parents have echoed the governor’s dissatisfaction with the details of the school reopening plans thus far, particularly the recent infection protocols.
De Blasio and Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza explained last Friday that they plan on taking a “pod-based” approach to thinking about virus transmission.
Classrooms with an infected student or teacher will close for 14 days. Entire schools will only shutter if an investigation by the city’s Test and Trace program, which worked closely with the mayor on the plan, uncovers the potential for transmission between multiple classrooms.
If an investigation shows that at least two people from a school building, neither of whom have had contact with each other, test positive, the school will most likely close. School buildings will close for at least 24 hours during an investigation.
However, if an investigation finds a clear link between two cases by outside circumstances, and determines no evidence of widespread transmission in the school, the affected classrooms will remain closed but the rest of the school would be allowed to reopen.
Irene Raevsky, a member of Queens Parents United, told the Chronicle that she wondered how the reopening plan wouldn’t result in a lot of closed schools very quickly.
Raevsky said that her daughter’s school, PS 196 in Forest Hills, has almost a thousand students. With the threshold the mayor set, she doesn’t think the school will be able to stay open very long.
“That means that we’re basically not going to have school,” Raevsky said. She said that she found the protocol too rigid, but conceded that she is more comfortable with the risks of in-person school than most parents.
“Some people may disagree with this. I don’t know. It’s a tough one,” Raevsky said.
In the event of a school closure, students will transition immediately to online learning.
On top of those scenarios, Hizzoner said that no school will reopen unless the city infection rate remains below 3 percent, a higher standard than the 5 percent baseline set by Gov. Cuomo. The city has been under 3 percent since June 10.
The proposal also calls for all Department of Education staff members to take a COVID-19 test sometime before the first day of school, which has yet to be announced, but is usually the first Thursday after Labor Day, which would be Sept. 10. For students, there is no requirement for testing.
Although de Blasio said that he has been working closely with teachers unions on the plan, it received immediate pushback from the Movement of Rank and File Educators caucus of the United Federation of Teachers, as well as City Council Education Committee Chair Mark Treyger (D-Brooklyn).
“This is not a plan. This is an unfunded proposal that is incomplete. There is no cutting corners when it concerns the health and safety of students and school staff,” tweeted Treyger.
The MORE caucus tweeted that it found the plan “confusing and absolutely frightening.”
