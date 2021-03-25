As the federal stimulus money comes closer to being dispersed to New York City, Mayor de Blasio said he will not enforce the city policy that requires public schools to return funding if their enrollment dropped during the Covid pandemic.
The mayor and chancellor announced on Monday that the public school system will forego a process schools go through, called a mid-year adjustment, which mandates that they return a certain amount of funding received for each student who disenrolled during the academic year.
“Our school communities have been through so much this year. And that’s why the mayor said we will be holding schools harmless for register losses this year. And I can tell you, there are a lot of schools who are really excited about that,” said Schools Chancellor Meisha Porter.
The announcement marks the first commitment of stimulus funding in the school system that the mayor has publicly made.
The rest is still vague. It is yet to be determined how much of the city’s estimated $6 billion share of the massive, $1.9 trillion-total relief package will go toward the city’s school system, and what exactly it will fund.
At the City Council’s preliminary school budget hearing on Tuesday, Porter said that she probably won’t have more specifics to announce until after the state passes its budget, and the mayor is able to provide a more detailed update to his preliminary budget.
But now that councilmembers don’t have to fight to resist the funding clawbacks, there is a laundry list of other spending items that they will likely turn their attention to, including funding for community schools and the Learning to Work program, which was cut by $10 million in a round of budget savings last November.
Councilwoman Linda Rosenthal (D-Manhattan) pushed the chancellor about what those priorities might look like during the hearing. Porter said, “Our priorities are around opening, so our priorities are going to be around what our summer program looks like, our priorities are going to be around what we do with professional learning with our staff, our priorities are going to be grounded in Culturally Responsive-Sustaining Education.”
Rosenthal suggested sending over a draft list of those priorities soon after the state enacts its budget, so that the Council can weigh in on them in April.
