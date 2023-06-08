New York City has agreed to remediate radiation-contaminated property it owns in Ridgewood on and near the old Wolff-Alport Chemical Co. site under a deal announced Monday by the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York.
The land at 1125-1139 Irving Ave., which still is occupied by some businesses, was designated as a federal Superfund cleanup site in 2013.
The statement from U.S. Attorney Breon Peace also said that the city has agreed, as part of a consent judgement, to reimburse the U.S. Department of Environmental Protection $1.6 million for remediation work done since 2012.
The Wolff-Alport lot, near the border with the Bushwick section of Brooklyn, hosted the company from 1920 to 1954. Among its activities was the processing of monazite sand. Residues from the process contained radioactive materials including thorium and uranium, according to the press release, as well as their decay products such as radium and radionuclides.
During World War II, Wolff-Alport supplied radioactive materials to the federal government for use in the Manhattan Project as U.S. and German scientists raced to create the atomic bomb.
But it also routinely dumped radioactive waste into the New York City sewer system or buried it on-site until 1947.
The EPA began investigating in 2012 when radon gas leaks were discovered on the site.
“This action protects New York City residents and communities from exposure to hazardous substances including radioactive waste at the Wolff-Alport Site,” Peace said in a press release of just over two pages.
“This settlement demonstrates that this Office and our Environmental Justice Team are committed to addressing environmental concerns, including the removal of hazardous substances from communities that have been disproportionally burdened by environmental health hazards,” he added.
EPA Regional Administrator Lisa Garcia concurred.
“This agreement tackles the continued cleanup of radioactive pollution on the City-owned portion of the Wolff-Alport Chemical Company Superfund site and pays back EPA $1.6 million for its vital work to safeguard public health,” Garcia said “Today’s settlement takes us one step closer to completing our cleanup of this site so that one day it will be restored land that is ready for reuse and economic activity.”
But Gary Giordano, district manager of Community Board 5, which has Ridgewood in its district, pointed out that the city did not always own the land covered in the agreement.
“I guess this is going to be one of those situations where a property owner is getting penalized for something that they did not cause,” Giordano said. “The City of New York didn’t dump the radioactive materials in the ground or in the sewer system. But very often, those that own the property that is contaminated have to pay for the cleanup.”
While contaminated soil will have to be removed from the site and whole sections of the sewer system in the area will have to be replaced, officials have been saying since 2012 that the property also poses no immediate threat to area residents, businesses or their employees.
The consent judgement also states that the city will make “periodic payments” to the EPA for future oversight costs related to the cleanup of city-owned property.
It also includes a statement of work that establishes the parameters of the city’s work commitments on the site.
Further information on the site can be found on the EPA’s website at cumulis.epa.gov/supercpad/cursites/csitinfo cfm?id=0206479.
