Councilmemeber Lynn Schulman (D-Forest Hills) was nothing if not direct on Sept. 14 as she addressed the city budget picture at a meeting of Community Board 6
“Next fiscal year the budget is projected to be severe in terms of a deficit, because we’re going to be losing all of the federal monies, that we have now, are going to end,” Schulman said. “The economic forecast is pretty bad.”
Schulman’s comments occurred two days after Jacques Jiha, director of the Mayor’s Office of Management and Budget, sent a letter to all department heads ordering them to initiate 3 percent cuts for the remainder of the existing fiscal year; and 4.75 percent through FY 2025-26 under the city’s Program to Eliminate the Gap. The city’s fiscal year runs July 1 to the following June 30.
In the late-night hours of June 13, Mayor Adams and the City Council agreed — more than two weeks before deadline — to a record $101.1 billion budget for the fiscal year that began July 1.
The figure was $1.4 billion higher than Adams proposed in his executive budget last April and $2.6 billion more than his preliminary budget from February.
Things have been unraveling ever since.
The City Council is awaiting the outcome of a court case as it tries to back-peddle from a $215 million reduction it agreed to in the education budget. Gov. Hochul recently signed a law limiting class sizes in the city’s schools which the Adams administration says could cost half a billion per year.
Dozens of municipal unions — about 92 percent of the unionized city workforce are working on expired contracts. An underperforming stock market could require the city to kick in billions to fund guaranteed retiree benefits in the foreseeable future.
And outyear budget deficits theoretically could reach between $9 and $10 billion by fiscal year 2026, under certain scenarios discussed in reports issued by the city and state comptrollers in August.
“As we move towards the November Financial Plan and beyond, we face challenges that threaten our ability to keep the current year budget balanced and maintain manageable outyear gaps,” Jiha wrote in the letter. “We must act quickly and responsibly, otherwise funding for programs and services — many that serve the most vulnerable New Yorkers — will be at risk.” The November projections are due on or before Nov. 30.
Department heads have until Sept. 30 to find savings and new funding sources or OMB will make the cuts. Savings cannot be made through layoffs, new fines or fees.
Mayor Adams on Sept. 12 defended the PEG order.
“But keep in mind, we have a potential $10 billion budget deficit,” Adams said. “Now we can say let’s just raise taxes through the roof and people say it’s too expensive to live in the city and leave. Or we could be smart and use a financial scaffolding on how do we make the right decision? And that’s what we’re going to do.
“But let’s not kid ourselves. It’s easy to sit in the Council and just say, ‘Let’s just spend, spend, spend.’ No. I must make smart financial decisions so our city can weather these turbulent times right now and we’re going to do that.”
The reports from city Comptroller Brad Lander and state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli cites “fiscal cliffs” created by recurring expenses that are not adequately funded in future years.
DiNapoli referred to new programs that do not have identifiable funding resources beyond the present year. Lander and Adams said the city has budgeted for 1.25 percent raises for municipal workers, though unions are talking higher numbers. Lander said each percentage point amounts to about $450 million per year,
While the Chronicle was unable to speak with her, Council Speaker Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica) preferred more of a wait-and-see approach prior to a meeting of the Council on Sept. 14.
“The PEG raises many concerns and a lot of questions,” Adams said in a video provided by her office. “And the Council is examining the issue with our stakeholders and agencies. We’re still taking a close look at it, seeing how things will be by the due date of the 30th, but we believe it’s counterproductive for the administration to use the PEG to further restrict city agencies’ even further capacity for hiring purposes ...” Adams said broad cuts could “undermine our neighborhoods.”
The speaker declined to speculate on how strong a negotiating position she believes the Council will have after the November budget report.
“We’re not really there yet,” she said. “We’re still considering our options ... The picture is still not clear about what we are going to be looking at in November, so the question is a little bit premature.”
Andrew Rein, president of the Citizens Budget Commission, called the PEG order “a prudent and fiscally necessary step to stabilize New York City’s budget in the long run.
“In June, we called for a 3 percent to 5 percent PEG, and the fiscal outlook has weakened since then,” Rein said in a statement released by the CBC. “Budget Director Jacques Jiha’s PEG letter correctly points to the myriad forces increasing the City’s future budget gaps by billions of dollars, including higher pension contributions, future collective bargaining agreements, and looming fiscal cliffs as federal Covid aid is exhausted.”
Schulman told those in the CB 6 meeting that she and her staff will be keeping the community posted.
“We have economists on staff at the Council, so members are going to be meeting with the finance staff and the economic staff,” she said. “We have to see where we are. The mayor is trying to make cuts now, for this budget, and then we’ll see where we are next year. I’ve even had conversations with Brad Lander ... who said that we may be in a position where we have to make some really difficult decisions.”
