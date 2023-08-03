Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar (D-Woodhaven) last week drafted a letter that received 54 total signatures from Democratic elected officials in the state Senate, Assembly and City Council, urging President Biden to address the influx of asylum seekers in New York City.
The July 26 letter outlined steps Biden could take in addressing what the lawmakers called “one of the most significant humanitarian crises New York City has ever faced.”
“New Yorkers take pride in welcoming immigrants,” the letter states. “... However, while we welcome immigrants to our city, the current unstructured state of immigration policy and response needs to end. There needs to be a system of rules in place to manage the migrant crisis. That is why we are pleading for the White House to step in and take leadership over the influx of asylum seekers.”
Specifically, the elected officials asked Biden to declare a federal state of emergency, expedite work authorization, create an organized strategy at the border to fairly distribute newcomers across the country and provide additional federal funding for the city.
The letter ends with the lawmakers expressing their hope that with Biden’s leadership, they can “turn this crisis into opportunity and that this can become one of history’s greatest success stories.”
The Queens signatories are state Sens. Joe Addabbo Jr., Leroy Comrie, Toby Ann Stavisky and James Sanders Jr.; Assemblymembers Rajkumar, Ed Braunstein, Andrew Hevesi, Steven Raga, Alicia Hyndman, David Weprin, Jeffrion Aubry, Nily Rozic, Stacey Pheffer Amato, Juan Ardila and Ron Kim; and Councilmembers Sandra Ung, Lynn Schulman, Linda Lee, Jim Gennaro, Nantasha Williams and Francisco Moya.
On Monday, Rajkumar brought together a coalition to rally at City Hall Park. The group consisted of elected officials from across the city, unions, employers, faith leaders, community leaders, shelter providers and some migrants themselves.
In a press release, Rajkumar said, “There needs to be a system of common sense rules in place to manage the unprecedented influx of asylum seekers. There must be more federal support for New York City. New York City cannot face this crisis alone. We need help from President Biden immediately.”
Addabbo (D-Woodhaven) said at the rally, “We’re handling the asylum seekers from other states, and it’s causing a crisis here. And as we increase our inability to help these asylum seekers, we also increase our inability to help our own homeless, to help our own residents in need. We’re stretching our resources so thin, we need help.”
Schulman (D-Forest Hills) said, “In the words of a famous singing duo, Simon and Garfunkel, who grew up in my district, to the tune of ‘Mrs. Robinson,’ ‘Where have you gone, President Joe Biden? New York City turns its lonely eyes to you.’ Please help us, Mr. President.”
“The president’s asleep at the wheel on this one, folks,” Holden (D-Maspeth) said. “And I’m a Democrat, but I’ll criticize anybody who’s not doing the right thing ... We should’ve been out a long time ago. We should’ve been addressing this.”
The White House has yet to publicly comment on the officials’ pleas.
