The COVID-19 outbreak, with its forced closures and slow, calculated reopening, has had a sobering effect on businesses throughout the city.
For black-owned businesses, the numbers have been devastating.
“Numbers I’m reading say one-third to 50 percent of black-owned businesses will not survive,” state Sen. James Sanders Jr. (D-South Ozone Park) said at a gathering in Jamaica last Friday.
Sanders, chairman of the Senate’s Committee on Banks, was addressing a gathering sponsored by the city’s Department of Small Business Services. Commissioner Jonnel Doris, standing at a podium on the recently painted Black Lives Matter mural on Jamaica Avenue, formally unveiled a 38-page report laying out the city’s strategies for encouraging more black business ownership in the city and strengthening existing operations.
The report, “Advancing Black Entrepreneurship in New York City,” can be read or downloaded online at www1.nyc.gov/site/sbs/index.page.
City Councilmembers Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica) and Daneek Miller (D-St. Albans) also were on hand.
“In New York City, 22 percent of the population is black; but only 2 percent of the businesses are black-owned,” Doris said.
Some of the challenges, he said include a lack of access to capital from lenders; a lack of access to affordable workspace and finding customers and developing a market.
The report on page 9 says many black entrepreneurs have fewer assets, lower credit scores and can face outright discrimination from lenders, often requiring them to use personal funds to start up their businesses.
The report also said black-owned businesses are more likely to be located in COVID-19 hot spots “which means they are facing direct and indirect effects of the pandemic.” They also tend to be in some of the sectors that were hit the hardest by the outbreak, including retail, restaurants and the service industry.
Among the recommendations of the report is that the city help establish means of equal access to financing through private, philanthropic and non-profit partnerships.
SBS also wants to help with marketing and outreach; and resources such as business mentorship to help business owners both before and after they open up shop.
Dawn Kelly, who founded The Nourish Spot, a health food restaurant and juice bar, in Jamaica in 2017, after more than three decades in corporate communications, said such resources were invaluable to her.
Kelly said she received help and guidance starting a small business from Small Business Services, the U.S. Small Business Administration and the New York Small Business Development Center at York College, among other resources.
She told the crowd her story can serve as an example of what start-up business people need and can accomplish.
Her grandfather, getting out of the service after the Korean War, bought a house in Jamaica.
“He was denied his dream of buying a house in Levittown with all the other [white] veterans,” Kelly said. “He became a postman and served the Trump family’s house.”
His house was the first one owned in her family, one she eventually bought and raised her own family in.
“Now it’s a legacy,” she said, coming full circle with her business serving people where she lives.
Natasha Morales, co-owner of Make Me Over Beauty Bar, said she is not the first in her family to run into discrimination and other problems in running a business. Her parents, who were from Haiti, opened a restaurant that eventually was run by her mother.
“Do you think she wasn’t discriminated against being an immigrant woman who spoke English as a second language?” she asked.
Henry Arroyo has run Henry’s Carrot Cakes for 15 years in the Jamaica Market. He said he too has experienced the difficulties put forth in Doris’ report. He said successful businesses are a benefit for the entire city, not just one given community
“We don’t want anything given to us; we’re willing to earn it,” Arroyo said. “What we want is an opportunity.”
