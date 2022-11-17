The city’s Department of Transportation has announced construction-related road closures impacting Queens.
All closures are subject to change in the event of inclement weather.
Multiple lane closures were announced in connection with the continued replacement of the upper roadway on the Ed Koch Queensboro Bridge.
The single-lane Manhattan-bound north upper roadway will be closed 24/7 until further notice.
The double-lane will be closed Mondays to Fridays from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Mondays through Thursdays from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.; from 8 p.m. Friday through 2 p.m. Saturday; and from midnight Saturdays/Sundays through 2 p.m. Sundays.
In addition, the Queens-bound south outer roadway will close from midnight to 6 a.m. Sundays through Saturdays.
The reconstruction is expected to be completed in 2024.
Single-lane closures in both directions of the Van Wyck Expressway will be in effect by the Roosevelt Avenue Bridge Monday through Friday from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. the next morning until Saturday, Nov. 19, to allow work on the underside of the bridge. Double-lane closures will be in effect 11:59 p.m. to 5 a.m. the next morning, and from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m. on Saturday through Nov. 22.
Fairview Avenue in Ridgewood will be closed Saturdays through Jan. 1 between Greene Avenue and Bleecker Street from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for crane operations.
In Bellerose, 235th Court will be closed Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. for crane operations through Sunday, Nov. 20.
