Since he took office on Jan. 1, Mayor Adams’ administration has released three formal budget reports. In all three, projected future deficits for out-year budgets have increased steadily.
And it may be a hard sell for the mayor to get the City Council on board should steep cuts be required in the future.
Adams’ preliminary budget back in February forecast deficits for FY 2024 and 2025 at $2.7 billion and $2.2, respectively, both equal to or slightly larger than those in Mayor Bill de Blasio’s November Financial Plan in 2021. The Adams document also projected a deficit for 2026 of $3 billion, but it also called for some fiscal restraint.
In Adams’ executive budget in April, the bottom line had increased, as did the FY 2024-26 out-year deficits — to $3.9 billion, $3.3 billion and $3.7 billion, respectively.
Fast-forward to the record-setting $101.1 billion budget agreement reached with the City Council in June, and the deficit estimates had climbed to $4.2 billion, $3.7 billion and $3.9 billion, respectively.
The 2022 November Financial Plan is due by the end of this month, but there have been some troubling developments since the budget deal was signed.
In August city Comptroller Brad Lander and state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli issued reports saying that a combination of factors that could include new city labor contracts, loss of federal stimulus money, underperformance on Wall Street and the possibility of a recession have the potential, in a worst-case scenario, to drive the out-year gaps as high as $6.4 billion, $7.5 billion and $9.8 billion.
Mayor Adams mentioned both reports in September when he ordered all departments to cut their budgets 3 percent for the remainder of this year and 4.75 percent through FY 2025-26 under the city’s Program to Eliminate the Gap, known as PEG in City Hall vernacular.
Layoffs were not to be used to make budget cuts.
If the Office of City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica) is entertaining the possibility of spending cuts, the speaker is not showing her cards.
The Council, for example, is attempting to claw back more than $215 million in cuts to the education budget that it already voted to approve. Those are the subject of an outside lawsuit.
Speaker Adams, in a video back in September, said it was “counterproductive for the administration to use the PEG” to stop hiring and to make broad cuts that could “undermine our neighborhoods.”
A Council spokesperson this week did not directly address a question about what Speaker Adams has in mind if the November report shows a continued upward trend with the deficits.
But specific spending reductions do not appear to be in the speaker’s plans.
“The Council is focused on preparing for the November Financial Plan, exploring updated financial projections and how to ensure effective city services are available to meet the needs of New Yorkers and their neighborhoods,” the Council spokesperson said in an email.
“While there may be challenging economic times ahead, there are existing challenges with staffing and services in many city agencies that are shortchanging residents and counterproductive to the health and well-being of our city,” the spokesperson added. “The Council refuses to ignore this reality that must be addressed on behalf of the more than 8 million New Yorkers.”
