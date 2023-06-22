Both sides in the battle over switching medical benefit plans for retired city employees escalated the engagement in the last two weeks.
A group of individual retires and the NYC Organization of Public Service Retirees went to court on June 6 to stop the city from switching from a city-run plan to a Medicare Advantage plan run by Aetna.
Many retirees have expressed concern over changes that they worry could increase their costs and cause an increase in denied reimbursement requests.
The Adams administration on June 15 announced it has deemed the contract with Aetna to be certified, authorizing it to go into effect on Sept. 1.
City Comptroller Brad Lander declined to certify the contract, though Adams’ office in a statement on June 15 said it deemed the pact to be approved after two city agencies informed the Comptroller’s Office that there was no statutory basis for refusing to register it.
The Mayor’s Office also has said the switch could save the city $600 million based on federal reimbursements available with the new plan.
“As we’ve said repeatedly, this Medicare Advantage plan improves retirees’ current plans, including offering a lower deductible, a cap on out-of-pocket expenses, and new benefits, like transportation [to certain doctor’s appointments], fitness programs, and wellness incentives,” Adams said in his press release. “We are clearly within our authority under the charter to deem this contract registered, and we look forward to working with Aetna to ensure a smooth transition to the plan for our city’s eligible retirees and their dependents come September 1st.”
Adams said the plan “significantly limits the number of procedures requiring prior authorization.”
Lander’s office said he stands by comments he expressed in a statement from his office on June 8.
“The Comptroller’s Bureau of Contract Administration carefully reviewed the City’s contract with Aetna and returned the contract to the Office of Labor Relations without registering it,” Lander said. “Pending litigation calls into question the legality of this procurement and constrains us from fulfilling our Charter mandated responsibility to confirm that procurement rules were followed, sufficient funds are available, and the City has the necessary authority to enter into the contract.
“As a matter of public policy, beyond the scope of our office’s specific Charter responsibility for contract registration, I am seriously concerned about the privatization of Medicare plans, overbilling by insurance companies, and barriers to care under Medicare Advantage.”
The NYC Organization of Public Service Retirees did not respond to a request for further comment, bus said on its website that it was planning a rally at City Hall for today, June 22.
