Following months of complaints from elected officials and residents, the Umbrella Hotel in Kew Gardens was hit with more than a dozen violations.
The Mayor’s Office approved a Multi-Agency Response to Community Hotspots Operation in late November, including the NYPD, FDNY, Department of Environmental Protection, Department of Buildings and the Sheriff’s Office, according to Assemblyman Daniel Rosenthal (D-Flushing).
The initial operation yielded 13 summonses, including seven by the FDNY, three by the NYPD and three by the DOB. The hotel was given court appearances tickets and several fines. The FDNY found multiple safety violations including defective fire alarm systems and pumps during a second investigation. The hotel was issued two criminal summonses for those issues.
“For months, we have been asking City Hall to take action and assist the 102nd Precinct and our community in shutting down this hotel,” Rosenthal said in a statement.
The lawmaker added that the operation was a good first step but that he wants to see continued cooperation from the city to make sure crimes stop at the location.
“We cannot accept anything less,” he said.
A woman who answered the phone at the hotel before deadline could not immediately provide a comment.
Over the summer, the community decried the crime and quality-of-life issues at the site, with Capt. Antonio Fidacaro, commanding officer of the 102nd Precinct, saying, “This hotel is problem No. 1 for me.”
There were two shootings at the hotel, one in July and the other in August.
Approximately 50 to 60 area residents gathered in front of Borough Hall in August to demand that the hotel be shut down. Community Board 9 member Andrea Crawford called the hotel a “community crisis” and Borough President Donovan Richards (D-Laurelton) said he would back any effort to close the hotel.
Fidacaro told the Chronicle Monday that the recent operation was a step in the right direction and helped identify problems that may not have been obvious. “The things that we saw that night were extremely concerning,” he said.
The commander said he saw a security guard letting people go upstairs without asking if they had a room key.
“That is a problem,” Fidacaro said.
Fidacaro, who still has officers around the site 24 hours a day, wants to see a “very simple” policy implemented: allowing only people with room keys upstairs.
“If they did that, that would control, in my opinion, a lot of the occupancy rules and social distancing concerns that I have,” he said.
The captain said the violations were a positive but more needs to be done.
“I think it’s important to understand that the police department cannot do everything,” Fidacaro said. “This is a team effort. Everyone needs to be on the same page.”
Councilwoman Karen Koslowitz (D-Forest Hills) thanked Fidacaro “for his resolute determination to bring the indefensible and outrageous situation at the Umbrella Hotel under control. Hopefully, this mayoral multi-agency response under the Captain’s leadership will provide the impetus for shutting down the Umbrella Hotel.”
State Sen. Leroy Comrie (D-St. Albans) said the precinct has “remained laser focused” on the hotel and that he was pleased to see the command beginning to receive the “support that they need to put an end to this nonsense.”
