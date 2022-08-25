Mayor Adams and Southeast Queens elected officials and law enforcement personnel had a clear message for truckers parked in residential areas in the community on Tuesday: Hit the road.
The mayor, Borough President Donovan Richards, Councilmembers Selvena Brooks-Powers (D-Laurelton), Linda Lee (D-Oakland Gardens) and Nantasha Williams (D-St. Albans), civic leaders and police officials announced the completion of a five-day operation to cite, boot and, in some cases, tow commercial trucks parked illegally along Southeast Queens roads, specifically along Springfield Boulevard and the Van Wyck Expressway.
City law states commercial vehicles are prohibited from parking on residential streets from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. NYPD Chief of Patrol Jeff Maddrey said the initiative, called “Operation Heavy Duty Enforcement,” was the direct result of an influx of complaints to the department.
“This is a residential community,” Adams said, referencing the Springfield Gardens area in which the congregation of elected officials was gathered. “They deserve the same level of quality of life that we give to other parts of the city.”
Both Adams and Richards noted this type of illegal parking is happening in areas of lower-income status.
“You are not going to go to affluent parts of this city and see 18-wheelers parked out front without enforcement,” Adams said.
From Aug. 15 to 19, the NYPD, deploying officers from Patrol Borough Queens South, the Transportation Bureau, the 103rd, 105th and 113th precincts and traffic enforcement agents, issued 597 summonses, placed 89 boots and towed 55 illegally parked vehicles.
“Our enforcement actions are community-focused, intelligence-driven, and implemented based on the specific needs of each New York City neighborhood,” NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said in a statement. “These illegally parked commercial vehicles were negatively impacting this community — and when New Yorkers reached out, the NYPD responded.”
While quality-of-life complaints from community members took precedence in removing the trucks from Southeast Queens streets, Adams said he is sympathetic to truckers’ need to rest. Richards said he has been in contact with JFK Airport about securing an area on the premises for commercial vehicle parking.
“Ticketing and towing is no solution,” New York Truck Stop, an online community for those who use trucks or other commercial vehicles in their business dealings, tweeted on Tuesday. “Designating areas in non-residential zones where trucks can park and clear signage [would be] better, and create secure off-street parking areas.”
“I also agree with this!” Williams replied, echoing sentiments she and Lee shared at the press conference.
Arthur Miller, a lawyer representing those in the trucking industry and co-founder of New York Truck Stop, said the issue facing drivers is two-fold. One, signage pertaining to the legality of parking in certain areas is unclear, and two, legal areas for commercial vehicle parking are both scarce and often populated.
Miller said there is already a parking lot near JFK, but the spots are occupied by long-term-parking truckers.
“The city generally doesn’t want to dedicate any space that it might have, because they’re afraid the outlay is expensive and they don’t want to commit because they think they can get a more lucrative or glamorous project than having parking for trucks,” he said. “So, they don’t want to do it.”
While Adams chastised truckers for allowing their convenience, in parking on residential streets, to get in the way of the convenience of residents in the area, Miller said it’s about more than that.
Due to city traffic and regulations around hours spent behind the wheel, some truckers need to pull off to rest out of a measure for safety. Trucks with an electronic log book don’t differentiate between hours spent traveling at 60 mph and stuck in bumper-to-bumper traffic; 10 hours behind the wheel is still 10 hours behind the wheel, and eventually, truckers have to rest to avoid driving in a state of fog.
“Nobody wants a truck parked in their neighborhood,” Miller said. “But there has to be commitment to finding safe places for them to go.”
