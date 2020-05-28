On May 22, Mayor de Blasio made it clear that city beaches would be closed for swimming and would not be staffed with lifeguards. A 24-year-old man drowned at Rockaway Beach later that day.
Police responded to a 911 call at 3 p.m. Friday and found Fidel Ramirez of Brooklyn floating unconscious and unresponsive in the waters near Rockaway Beach Boulevard and Beach 91st Street. He was transported to St. John’s Episcopal Hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.
“Another tragic drowning in Rockaway today — 1st one of the season but may not be the last ... Wake up Mr. [Mayor] and [Department of Parks and Recreation] get the lifeguards trained and on the beach ASAP! You can’t keep people off the sand or out of the water,” City Councilmember Eric Ulrich (D-Ozone Park) tweeted that night. In a following tweet, Ulrich stated, The Mayor prematurely closed all beaches weeks ago, even though the Governor contradicted that decision. NYC Parks failed to start lifeguard training on-time.”
While Ulrich felt the drowning was a result of de Blasio’s failure to place lifeguards at the beaches, the mayor said it reinforced the need to listen to city guidelines, which only allow pedestrian use of the shores, ankle-deep wading and surfing, but not swimming or sports.
“I need every New Yorker to heed the warning: there’s NO swimming on our beaches during this crisis. It is NOT safe,” he said in a tweet. “We don’t want to fence off the beaches but we will if we have to. We’ll have extra Parks and NYPD walking the beaches this weekend to keep New Yorkers safe.”
De Blasio stated on May 15 that opening city beaches is “not in the cards,” but altered his decision to allow for pedestrian use following lobbying from elected officials such as Ulrich and as neighboring beaches in Nassau County — which barred city residents from any that it runs — and New Jersey opened for the holiday weekend.
Despite de Blasio’s reversal, Ulrich and other members of the City Council, several of whom represent beachfront regions, fear the restrictions are still too tight, and released “Recommendations for Opening NYC Beaches Safely” the day following Ramirez’s drowning.
“Access to city beaches isn’t just a summer fun issue. It is an equity issue and a public health issue,” Speaker Corey Johnson (D-Manhattan) said in a statement. “All New Yorkers, not just those wealthy enough to travel out of the city, deserve access to the beach this summer. It’s going to take hard work and thoughtful planning, but we need to find a way to allow people to cool off at city beaches and to get to and from waterfront destinations safely. New Yorkers have done an amazing job coming together to flatten the curve and stop the spread so far. They deserve clear guidelines on how to safely enjoy city beaches as the summer heat approaches.”
Opening beaches for swimming is the first recommendation included in the plan, as well as permittance of stationary and sunbathing activities. The Council advises that ropes and flags be utilized to reduce capacity to 50 percent, as mandated by Gov. Cuomo, and that walking lanes be implemented and designated separate entrances be created.
The Council’s other recommendations include:
• Opening restaurants on or adjacent to beaches in accordance to Department of Health and Mental Hygiene guidelines.
• Keeping bathrooms open and cleaned frequently as other Parks Department facilities are.
• Supplying bathrooms with soap and sanitizer and installing foot pedal-operated hand washing stations throughout the beach area.
• Requiring masks be used on boardwalks and beaches, and that masks be made available for free to the public daily.
• Supplying lifeguards with masks, gloves and other personal protective equipment. Additionally, the city should work with the DOH to determine how frequently lifeguards should be tested. They should be permitted to isolate with pay as needed, again under DOH guidelines.
• Using social and health ambassadors to educate the public on social distancing policy and mask requirements rather than relying on NYPD enforcement as well as multilingual signage in accordance to DOH guidelines. The Parks Department should also utilize its experience in crowd control.
• Increasing receptacles for masks, gloves and other PPE to minimize litter cleanup at end of day.
• Increasing transportation options to increase social distancing ability, such as implementing new bus lanes to ease traffic, expanding the number of bike racks at beach entrances and pop-up protected bike lanes or bike-only streets on routes approaching beaches.
• Looking for non-beach alternatives and resources for neighborhoods not near shores, such as bringing misting machines into parks or open streets.
“Disallowing swimming at beaches puts New Yorkers at risk. If the City is going to open our beaches, and parks, we need to do so in a comprehensive manner with the necessary resources they need to operate safely,” Councilmember and Chairperson of the Parks Committee Peter Koo (D-Flushing) said in a statement. “We also need to ensure that those without equitable access to parks and beaches have alternative options, so that New Yorkers without access to cooling do not fall victim to heat-related illnesses.”
