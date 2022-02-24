Two City Council committees voted last Thursday in favor of an amendment in regard to making outdoor dining permanent.
Today, Feb. 24, the whole Council will vote on the proposal in its stated meeting.
The application to amend the city charter for a zoning change to permit the sidewalk cafes passed with 11 votes in the Committee on Land Use. The Subcommittee on Zoning and Franchises passed it unanimously.
The applications to each committee were submitted by the departments of Transportation and City Planning.
Councilwoman Lynn Schulman (D-Forest Hills) noted in the meeting that the zoning amendment is a technical one to ensure “further discussion on the larger proposal.” Constituents were mistaken in thinking the vote was to make outdoor dining permanent, she said.
The amendments would legalize sidewalk eateries in many parts of the city and do away with the narrow pre-pandemic zones.
In the beginning of February, a joint session on the matter lasted over eight hours.
According to the joint report from that meeting, the Open Restaurants Program saved more than 100,000 jobs.
Councilmember Marjorie Velázquez (D-Bronx), who chairs the Committee on Consumer and Worker Protection and co-sponsored the legislation, said then, “Outdoor dining reimagined what the city could do with our streets.”
She stated, “I heard loud and clear the many concerns about sanitation, noise pollution, pedestrian safety, designing, accessibility, and enforcement from people all over the City.”
