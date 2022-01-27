Speaker Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica) announced City Council committee assignments on Jan. 20, spreading her fellow Queens councilmembers across a variety of committees.
As the coronavirus continues to affect various matters of policy, Councilwoman Lynn Schulman (D-Forest Hills) will chair the Health Committee while former Council speaker-hopeful Francisco Moya (D-Corona) will chair the new Covid-19 Recovery and Resiliency subcommittee.
Nine of Queens’ 10 new councilmembers will serve as committee chairs, including Sandra Ung (D-Flushing), who will chair Governmental Operations, and Nantasha Williams (D-St. Albans), who will chair Civil and Human Rights.
Vickie Paladino (R-Whitestone) is the only Queens councilmember, incumbents included, who is not chairing a committee. Paladino is only serving on four committees; most councilmembers, other than the speaker, have been assigned to six to eight committees, sometimes more if also counting subcommittees. After her spokesperson and son, Thomas Paladino, said that the assignments were “official but not final” last Thursday, the Chronicle asked whether the councilwoman was hoping for changes. Thomas replied, “No comment on that.”
The committee assignments for all Queens councilmembers are:
District 19 — Vickie Paladino (R-Whitestone): Mental Health, Disabilities, and Addictions; Resiliency and Waterfronts; Technology; Veterans.
District 20 — Sandra Ung (D-Flushing): Cultural Affairs, Libraries and International Intergroup Relations; Education; General Welfare; Governmental Operations (chair); Immigration; Parks and Recreation; Small Business.
District 21 — Francisco Moya (D-Corona): Civil Service and Labor; Environmental Protection; Hospitals; Immigration; Land Use; Public Safety; Federal and State Legislation; Health Subcommittee for Covid-19 Recovery and Resiliency (chair).
District 22 — Tiffany Cabán (D-Astoria): Women and Gender Equity (chair), Civil Service and Labor; General Welfare; Housing and Buildings; Mental Health, Disabilities, and Addictions; Public Safety; Small Business.
District 23 — Linda Lee (D-Oakland Gardens): Aging; Contracts; Education; General Welfare; Mental Health, Disabilities, and Addiction (chair); Parks and Recreation; Transportation and Infrastructure.
District 24 — James Gennaro (D-Hillcrest): Contracts; Education; Environmental Protection (chair); Fire and Emergency Management; Resiliency and Waterfront; Sanitation and Solid Waste Management; State and Federal Legislation; Women and Gender Equity.
District 25 — Shekar Krishnan (D-Jackson Heights): Consumer Affairs and Business Licensing; Education; Immigration; Land Use; Oversight and Investigations; Parks and Recreation (chair), Small Business.
District 26 — Julie Won (D-Sunnyside): Consumer Affairs and Business Licensing; Contracts (chair); Finance; Immigration; Oversight and Investigations; Public Housing; Technology; Transportation and Infrastructure.
District 27 — Nantasha Williams (D-St. Albans): Civil and Human Rights (chair); Economic Development; General Welfare; Mental Health, Disabilities, and Addiction; Oversight and Investigations; Sanitation and Solid Waste Management; Transportation and Infrastructure; Youth Services.
District 28 — Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica): City Council Speaker; Rules, Privileges and Elections.
District 29 — Lynn Schulman (D-Forest Hills): Aging; Criminal Justice; Education; Fire and Emergency Management; Governmental Operations; Health (chair).
District 30 — Robert Holden (D-Middle Village): Contracts; Fire and Emergency Management; Parks and Recreation; Public Safety; Technology; Veterans (chair).
District 31 — Selvena Brooks-Powers (D-Laurelton): Majority Whip; Finance; Hospitals; Land Use; Rules, Privileges and Elections; Small Business; Transportation and Infrastructure (chair).
District 32 — Joann Ariola (R-Howard Beach): Contracts; Fire and Emergency Management (chair); Health; Public Safety; Resiliency and Waterfronts; Transportation and Infrastructure; Veterans.
District 34 — Jennifer Gutiérrez (D-Brooklyn, Queens): Economic Development; Education; Environmental Protection; Hospitals; State and Federal Legislation; Technology (chair); Women and Gender Equity (While the majority of District 34 is in Brooklyn, a portion of it covers Ridgewood, hence its inclusion on this list).
