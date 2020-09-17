The New York City Council grilled Con Edison officials on Monday in an oversight hearing on the utility company’s response to Tropical Storm Isaias last month.
The councilmembers, including a group from Queens whose districts were the hardest hit by the storm, drilled into several problems: the extent of the power outages that lasted over a week for thousands of the borough’s residents, issues caused by overhead power lines and the number of contract workers the utility had at its disposal immediately following the storm.
In his opening statement and in response to the Council’s questions, Con Edison President Tim Cawley conceded that while in the end the company’s response fell short of the expectations of many New Yorkers, he blamed a changing weather forecast for the delays in power restoration. He maintained that the company had been prepared for what it thought was coming.
“We prepared for the forecast with a cushion and the weather delivered something much more destructive,” Cawley said.
That answer didn’t fly with several of the councilmembers. Councilman Justin Brannan (D-Brooklyn) pushed back on the notion that the forecast had been unpredictable in his line of questioning.
“The damage was worse than we thought it was going to be, but the storm forecast was not worse than we thought,” Brannan said, adding that the forecast had predicted 70 miles-per-hour winds the night before the storm.
Councilman Andrew Cohen (D-Bronx) argued that the utility provider did not have adequate line workers in place to address the damage in a timely manner, citing a Public Service Commission report that found Con Ed did not properly assess work crew requirements to get a requisite amount of mutual aid workers.
“I don’t think mutual aid worked here. I don’t think there were enough people to get restoration,” Cohen said.
While Cawley reported staffing a higher number of line workers than the PSC’s report cited, he stopped short of disputing the report, saying that he would need to compare its data with his own.
In addition to picking apart the response to the storm, the hearing focused on highlighting areas that the utility provider needs to provide in the future.
In his opening statement Cawley said that there are three primary ways the company can reduce major outages to wind events like Isaias: the city could remove all trees near power lines, make the existing overhead power grid an underground system or preparing more crews on standby to deal with extreme weather events.
While Con Ed has studied undergrounding power lines across the city, and Cawley maintained that the utility is open to it, he warned that previous studies have shown that it would cost $50 billion, plus the cost to consumers that would result from adapting in-residence power systems.
Councilman Bob Holden (D-Middle Village), whose district represents large portions of Woodhaven, said that 95 percent of the trees that came down were diseased, and insisted that Con Ed needs to identify problematic ones.
Councilman Daneek Miller (D-St. Albans) questioned whether residents in his Southeast Queens district, which was also among the hardest hit in the city, had gotten their fair share of infrastructure improvements, like that of segmenting power switches to limit the spread of outages.
Cawley insisted that the utility identifies where to implement circuit breakers based on “objective analysis of the data” – meaning “which circuits have experienced outages and which ones would benefit the most.” He said he would have to look at the numbers in Miller’s district, which is not new to outages.
The district was also burdened with a large share of the power outages as a result of torrential rain last July, which affected over 8,000 in Queens — the majority of them in the neighborhoods around Jamaica.
