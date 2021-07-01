If preliminary results can be trusted, more than half of our next City Council will be composed of women.
After the first round of unofficial result tabulations, 29 women were leading in the polls. The invigorating numbers surpass the goal outlined by women’s advocacy group 21 in ’21 which, like its name suggests, has been working to get at least 21 women into city office this year.
“We’re definitely encouraged by the preliminary results and the mission,” said Amelia Adams, the organization’s executive board chairperson, with an emphasis on “preliminary.”
“It’s so hard to tell because it’s the first ranked-choice election on this large scale,” Adams continued.
The city Board of Elections expected to release its second set of updates on June 28, but was delayed after 135,000 false “test” ballots were included in its mayoral tally [see separate story on page 2 or online at qchron.com]. Even before the “discrepancy,” the BOE did not expect to certify the final results until July 12.
But if the 29 women leaders can hold on to their first-place leads until then, the next City Council will be nearly 57 percent female, a significant and history-making jump from just 14 women in the 51-seat Council now.
21 in ’21 endorsed 68 women across 32 races to reflect ranked-choice voting. According to the organization, the first-ranked choices are 76 percent women of color, 76 percent first-time candidates, 9 percent LGBTQ+, 52 percent mothers and 21 percent who served as essential workers during the pandemic.
However, the significant work, Adams said, doesn’t lie in the endorsements. First 21 in ’21 assists with canvassing, door-knocking, fundraising and other campaign-bolstering activities. Then, the focus shifts to ensuring that the certified women winners have supportive staff, are supporting their staff, have understanding of Council proceedings and more.
The “on-ramps” 21 in ’21 provided are among the key elements that led District 22 candidate Tiffany Cabán to her win.
“I was differently situated than first-time candidates, but the barriers are real,” Cabán said, noting that she already has campaigning experience under her belt from her time running against Melinda Katz for district attorney.
Cabán, a 21 in ’21 first-choice candidate, said the feminist group filled in the gaps where candidates typically fall behind, particularly with fundraising. 21 in ’21 worked with candidates to find fundraising routes that recognized working-class women and garnered their support.
“As a Latina woman in this race, to work so hard and consistently and have others erase the work you do — that is a common experience,” Cabán said. 21 in ’21 helped prevent that from continuing.
Cabán said that her impending induction into the Council as a Latina, queer woman — as well as an expected abundance of other women who represent the limitless identities of womanhood in New York City — will be “incredibly important and impactful.”
“That’s the cornerstone of the multiracial working class. You don’t get a monolith. You’re not just going to get one sorta type of women, but the intention is that it’s a collective of women who together can legislate and set a budget that provides access to a living wage.”
Cabán is one of the few candidates to have declared victory after she took home 49.3 percent of the vote. Though she fell just below the 50 percent threshold needed to win, she claimed a 23 percent lead over her second-place competitor, Evie Hantzopoulos, who was 21 in ’21’s second choice for the position.
Incumbent Selvena Brooks-Powers (D-Rockaway) also claimed victory shortly after winning 68.1 percent of the preliminary vote that was released election night. She was the only 21 in ’21-endorsed candidate in the race, despite it being an all-female showing. Her competitors, Nancy Martinez and Nicole Lee, took home 18.5 and 12.4 percent of the votes, respectively.
Like Cabán, Brooks-Powers had run for office in the past, but said this campaign, as well as her special election run, were different because of the work 21 in ’21 did to push her to the finish line. The group sent volunteers, spoke with constituents and built voter momentum.
She will be one of the few female councilmembers to experience the gender shift within the City Council. When Brooks-Powers began her tenure in March, she was one of 14. Next year, she could be one of 29.
“I think that’s pretty amazing and a testament to people wanting to see representation in government with over half the electorate being women,” Brooks-Powers said. “We want to make sure we have a seat at the table. That our voices are there.”
Because of the pandemic, Brooks-Powers hadn’t met with the full Council until the budget meeting June 30. Despite not being physically with her colleagues, she said she felt incredibly welcomed by the Women’s Caucus. The group of women talk regularly and provide support for one another so compassionately that Brooks-Powers said it feels like a sisterhood. With 15 more women to add to the mix next year, she expects it to only get better.
“There’s so much work to be done. New York City is on a road to recovery from the pandemic and these new members will bring tremendous value in terms of perspective in things that impact our community,” she said. “I feel these councilmembers will bring a new level of energy.”
