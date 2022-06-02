As the state Legislature’s session comes to a close this week, among the many bills being pushed through both chambers is the controversial S5602B/A10438, which would allow the city’s school zone speed cameras to operate 24 hours a day. Though the Assembly version of the bill is still in committee, the Senate passed its own rendition on Tuesday.
That, however, would not have mattered had the City Council not approved. After much internal discussion last week, the members voted last Thursday to pass a required resolution in support of the state bill, 43-7.
Though not reflected by the vote count itself, as the Chronicle previously reported, many members were hesitant to vote in favor of the resolution, State Legislation Resolution 0006-2022, particularly when it came to earlier versions of the bill, which had called for increasingly higher fines with each ticket and after six, a possible license suspension. It had also proposed that cameras be put in more school zones.
The current version of the state bill, however, which, due to a deal struck between state lawmakers, is poised to pass, keeps only the bones of the plan: The program will be extended for three years, during which time the speed cameras in 750 school zones will be on 24 hours a day and must be clearly marked by signage. The price of the fines — typically $50, though $75 ones have been known to occur — will not change.
The Council was able to get on board with those provisions in order to pass the resolution. Councilmember Linda Lee (D-Oakland Gardens), as well as several other members, emphasized that Speaker Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica) and her staff worked hard to bring the Council together on the issue and allow for the resolution to pass.
“I believe the bill that’s before us today ... adequately addresses the most egregious culprits without disproportionately impacting Eastern Queens or criminalizing how we get around,” Lee said Thursday, referring to a previous concern of hers as well as several of her colleagues’.
But as the Council continued to vote, it became clear there was still disagreement on how to improve street safety beyond having speed cameras in school zones, operating 24/7.
Councilman Bob Holden (D-Maspeth), for one, voted for the resolution, but said that speed cameras alone are not enough.
“I’ve had nine pedestrians, unfortunately, killed in my district in just over two years. We have to do more to stop this,” he said. Calling for additional police enforcement and a crackdown on license plate obstruction, he added, “Let’s try to catch the real offenders, but I’m going to vote for the legislation today and I urge my colleagues to do the same.”
Similarly, Councilmember Nantasha Williams (D-St. Albans) called for the Council and the state Legislature to look for “comprehensive solutions” to speeding. Though she did not mention specifics, several of her colleagues referred to speed bumps and stop signs as additional measures that could be used alongside cameras.
But even as they proposed other measures of enforcement, not all members of the Queens delegation voted for the resolution. Councilwoman Joann Ariola (R-Ozone Park) had previously voiced her opposition in a statement to the Chronicle, as she did again last Thursday, calling it “little more than a tax levied upon the people of New York.”
“What [my constituents] are in favor of is seeing more school crossing guards, more protected crosswalks in schools zones, speed bumps and four-way stop signs and street lights,” she said. Agreeing with Ariola, Councilwoman Vickie Paladino (R-Whitestone) also voted against the resolution.
Even as some members agreed with Ariola’s sentiment, others still voted in favor of the resolution. Perhaps the most open display of members’ hesitancy toward the resolution came from Councilman Jim Gennaro (D-Hillcrest), who initially passed on voting until hearing from more of his colleagues.
“SLR 6 was a tough one for me,” he said. He proceeded to ask to be associated with the remarks of several of his colleagues, including Ariola and Holden.
Now, it is up to both the Assembly and Gov. Hochul to push the legislation over the finish line. Asked whether she would sign the bill into law, a spokesperson for the governor told the Chronicle, “Gov. Hochul has made it clear she believes localities should set their own rules for speed cameras, and will review the legislation if it passes.”
Indeed, Hochul has suggested that speed cameras and similar traffic-related laws should not be statewide issues. Last month, she said at the Regional Plan Association Centennial Assembly, “I think that the state has way too much power over some of these decisions. I personally don’t want to be deciding where red-light cameras go in school zones, I think cities should worry about that stuff. You know, we have enough to worry about.”
