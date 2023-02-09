When the city lowered the speed limit from 30 miles per hour to 25 back in 2014, Queens was less than thrilled, particularly as a borough that relies so heavily on cars to get around. So it’s not hard to believe that the possibility of lowering that even more would be just as contentious, if not more.
Gov. Hochul’s recently unveiled executive budget includes legislation which, if approved, would authorize New York City to do just that.
According to her office, the City Council would have the ability to lower the speed limit from 25 miles per hour to 20, and from 15 mph to 10 in school zones.
A spokesman for the city Department of Transportation, however, said the Adams administration could make the change itself once the bill is signed into law.
Either way, opinions in Queens on the possibility run the gamut. That was perhaps best summarized by Betty Braton, chair of Community Board 10. “People in the community will be concerned — they weren’t happy when the speed limit was lowered on roadways in the past, they wouldn’t be happy when it happens again,” she said. “But the adverse is that it does provide for safer streets.”
Among the legislation’s proponents is state Sen. Jessica Ramos (D-East Elmhurst). “The data shows that even a five mph difference in speed can make a life or death difference in instances of traffic violence,” she said in a statement. “My district has lost too many people to crashes in recent months, so I am interested in seeing this budget take a look at a whole suite of traffic-calming measures, including this proposal.”
A 2016 ProPublica article uses data from a AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety study to show that the average person has only a 7 percent chance of dying if struck by a vehicle going 20 mph.
The DOT spokesman said the agency is “fully supportive” of the idea.
Others, while cognizant of the need for safer streets, were not as enthused. “I think it’s crazy,” Glen Oaks Village Owners Co-op President Bob Friedrich said of the proposal. “I can run faster than 10 miles an hour — so if I’m running, am I now out of compliance?”
“The city is actually at war with car owners,” he added.
The legislation comes less than a year after the city opted to turn on its speed cameras in school zones 24/7. Coupled with the governor’s latest effort, that was of chief concern for Councilwoman Joann Ariola (R-Ozone Park). “This is just another push by the government to eliminate cars from the city and put the squeeze on middle and working class residents of the outer-boroughs,” she said in a statement. “This executive budget makes it clear that these measures are not about enhancing safety, but they are instead about generating revenue at the expense of hardworking New Yorkers.
“If these kinds of policies continue, those same New Yorkers will eventually have no choice but to get into their cars and move elsewhere.”
Richard David, a community leader in South Richmond Hill, was also worried about fines. “I would need some facts showing that lowering speed limits, on top of camera fines, leads to increased safety outcomes,” he said in a message to the Chronicle. “So far these penalties appear to impact communities of color and middle class residents disproportionately, as does traffic violence. At the end of the day, I don’t want to see more fines for living in NYC.”
Paul DiBenedetto, president of the Bayside Historical Society, was unsure that lowering the speed limit more is necessary, especially in light of speed cameras. “When you drive in the neighborhoods, you see people are just driving slower — it’s irrefutable,” he said. “Twenty [mph] is too much. When does it stop?”
College Point environmental activist James Cervino also said speed cameras have been effective. “I’m driving a little slower,” he said. “Those tickets sting. I’m learning that ‘Oh, wait, over here I need to go [slower].’” Later he added, “Fifteen to 10 doesn’t seem rational to me.”
Candace Prince-Modeste, a community activist in Springfield Gardens, was skeptical that lowering the speed limit more is the solution.
“According to the NYC DOT, only 25 percent of pedestrian deaths are due to excessive speeding. So I have to ask what accounts for the remaining 75 percent, and what has been done to mitigate those causes?” she said via email. “It’s crystal clear to me that there are increasingly more people getting behind the wheel who simply do not care about the safety of others, let alone a speed limit. More street redesigns and safety measures are great, but if there is little to no enforcement, which must be equitable regardless of neighborhood, of the current rules, we’ll continue to have high numbers of traffic fatalities.”
