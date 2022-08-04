The city is upping its effort to keep waste hauling clean.
Last Wednesday, Mayor Adams announced unlawful waste-hauling charges against three companies hired for a construction project at JFK Airport.
The companies lacked the Business Integrity Commission licensing and registration required to operate as waste haulers in the city, Adams said. One company, LMC Trucking, was denied registration based on connections to the Gambino crime family, according to a decision passed down by the BIC in 2020.
The company has continued to operate illegally in the city for the two years since, according to BIC Commissioner Elizabeth Crotty.
The other two companies, Ferreira Construction Co. Inc. and Bond Civil & Utility Construction, Inc., lacked a current BIC registration, Crotty said.
LMC Trucking had previously been licensed to operate a waste-hauling business in the city, with initial registration and approval taking place in 2006 and renewal requests being approved by the BIC every two years from 2008 to 2018.
“We cannot allow commercial waste hauling to become a dirty business,” Mayor Adams said. “We were there before, and we’re not going back there again.”
In addition to the mob connection, LMC was found to pay employees in cash as part of an effort to defraud a trade waste union and failed to pay union benefits, according to the 2020 BIC report.
“In the absence of proper regulation and enforcement, bad actors would once again flourish in the waste-hauling industry, running companies that did not meet the required standards for safety and integrity,” Crotty said.
“Companies that do not comply with the proper regulations cannot be allowed to operate unchecked, especially on projects that involve public funds, like this modernization project underway here at JFK Airport.”
The companies were working on a renovation project for Terminal 4 at JFK. The site is owned by the Port Authority but privately developed by Delta Airlines.
Port Authority Inspector General John Gay says the agency does have a role in regulation and oversight on the premises, but that contractual work is exclusively between the airline and the contractor.
“I’m not suggesting it’s anybody’s fault here except the persons who are charged,” Gay said.
Operation of a waste-hauling business without proper BIC certification is punishable by up to six months in prison and fines of up to $10,000 per day of unlicensed activity and $5,000 per day of unregistered activity.
“We are here to send a very clear message to unscrupulous company owners and contractors who choose to do business in New York: We will not stand for dishonest and unlicensed work and unsafe conditions that creates,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said.
Commented