The city last Thursday cut the ribbon on the long-planned dedicated bus lanes running along 21st Street between 26th Road in Astoria and Queens Plaza North in Long Island City.
Various designs had been considered by the city over several years. The final layout removed a travel lane in each direction to accommodate 24-hour bus lanes over the nearly two-mile stretch of road.
Dignitaries at the event at 21st Street and Astoria Boulevard included city Department of Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez, Councilwoman Julie Won (D-Sunnyside), Queens Borough President Donovan Richards and Queens DOT Commissioner Nicole Garcia.
The primary aim is to speed up bus service along the corridor and to improve traffic safety. Critics have said it will cause inconvenience by limiting the number of left turns and eliminating some bus stops while doing little to increase overall bus speed.
Some also fear it will push car and even truck traffic onto neighborhood streets.
The street carries the Q66, Q69, Q100, Q102 and Q103 bus lines. The routes also serve the Queensbridge and Ravenswood houses, two of the largest projects operated by the New York City Housing Authority.
“The changes to 21st Street will not only make bus service faster and more reliable to thousands of riders, but they will also help us make this street much safer, helping to meet our Vision Zero goals,” Rodriguez said in a press release. “The administration set ambitious goals in partnership with the MTA for speeding up public transit, and we’re working every day to deliver for New Yorkers.”
Changes include five pedestrian islands, aimed at shortening the times and distances during which pedestrians are in traffic. Six dedicated left-turn lanes have been added.
New sidewalks and crosswalks have been constructed. Still to be completed is the installation of so-called bus borders, which are platforms that will extend from the sidewalk to the bus lane in several areas.
Richards is on board.
“With much of Queens in a transit desert with limited access to the subway, finding ways to improve bus service is key to providing faster, more reliable transit options for all of our borough’s residents, no matter what their ZIP Code or socioeconomic status may be,” he said in the release. “The 21st Street Bus Priority Project will vastly improve bus service in western Queens, while also enhancing safety for all who use 21st Street. I commend the New York City DOT and MTA/New York City Transit for working together to implement these much-needed improvements, and I thank all of the community groups, stakeholders, and members of the public who contributed their thoughts and ideas to this process.”
NYC Transit President Richard Davey said new bus lanes are a valuable step toward the mayor’s commitment to deliver 150 miles of bus lanes and that the project “perfectly complements the MTA’s Queens Bus Network Redesign.”
