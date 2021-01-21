Covid-19 was first detected in the U.S. one year ago — Jan. 20, 2020 — and has since killed over 402,000 Americans.
Now, Mayor de Blasio said the life-saving vaccine supply is running low.
“We’ve had to tell 23,000 New Yorkers who had an appointment this week that they will not be able to get that appointment for lack of supply,” the mayor said Jan. 20 after revealing that Moderna vaccine deliveries have been delayed.
As of Wednesday, nearly half a million city residents have been vaccinated since Dec. 14, about 12 percent of whom have received both doses. Though there are about 446,200 shots not yet administered, only about 12,000 can be distributed to first-time receivers. The rest are being saved for those scheduled for their second dose.
City Councilmember Mark Levine (D-Manhattan), chairperson of the Health Committee, revealed via Twitter that the city would close its 15 vaccine hubs through Jan. 24 because of the canceled appointments, which will be rescheduled exactly one week from the original date. The cancellations only apply to first time receivers.
De Blasio is calling on the newly inaugurated Biden administration and Gov. Cuomo to alter the regulations so New York City could give those reserved second doses to vulnerable populations who haven’t received their first. As time goes on, the mayor said, the city could backfill the supply.
“We need to save lives right now. And even the first dose provides around 50 percent protection from the coronavirus,” he argued. “If you’re a senior citizen, if you’re someone who’s vulnerable, even that first dose means a whole lot to you and it’s our job to protect you. So, the way to do that is to free up that supply of second doses, to not hold them in reserve for weeks, not keep them in a refrigerator, but put them in people’s arms.”
The delivery delay hinders de Blasio’s goal of vaccinating 1 million people before the end of January. Only about 388,000 inoculations, including both first and second doses, have been conducted since the first day of the new year.
On Jan. 18, Cuomo blamed the vaccine shortage on the Trump administration, stating that the federal government did not increase supply to meet increasing eligibility.
“They created this wave of expectations. They said there would be more supply to meet the wave of expectation. That’s not true,” Cuomo said Monday, three days after the state reported 19,469 new cases, the second-highest single-day total.
New York moved into Phase 1b on Jan. 11, which allowed seniors 65 or over and a slew of essential workers such as public transit employees, teachers and more, to be inoculated. The expansion opened eligibility to about seven million New Yorkers, or half the population that will eventually get the vaccine — though the statewide population is 20 million, about a quarter of citizens are under the age of 16, too young to be inoculated.
The week eligibility expanded, New York State received 239,625 doses. At that rate, it would take over six months to vaccinate all the individuals who fall within Phase 1b.
Cuomo suggested the federal officials buy more Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and expedite approval of the Johnson and Johnson shot. He also sent a letter to Pfizer Chairman and CEO Dr. Albert Bourla asking for the ability to purchase vaccines directly from the company since it is not bound by the same commitments Moderna made under Operation Warp Speed. The manufactor responded the next day, stating the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services would have to approve the arrangement based on the Food and Drug Administration-granted emergency-use authorization, the Post reported Tuesday.
Until the rollout picks up speed, eligible New Yorkers cannot make vaccination appointments. When available, appointments can be made either through the state, at am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov, or the city portal, at vaccinefinder.nyc.gov.
New Yorkers 65 and over who have made appointments at city-operated sites have the opportunity to request free transportation. A city Department of Health spokesperson told the Chronicle that seating will be available to seniors who need it and they also will be offered online assistance with vaccination applications.
