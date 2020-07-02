New York City, NY (11385)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies this morning followed by thunderstorms during the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High around 90F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low around 70F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.