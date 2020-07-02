The $88.19 billion budget passed by the City Council late Tuesday night left few people happy — not the mayor; not the police who feel the cuts are dangerous; not NYPD critics who feel they are not deep enough; and not fiscal watchdogs who believe the city is relying on sleight-of-hand and one-shot revenue sources.
“From reinvesting funds from the NYPD in youth programming and social services, to building new community centers, this budget prioritizes our communities most in need while keeping New Yorkers safe,” Mayor de Blasio said in a statement issued by his office. “As we emerge from the epicenter of COVID-19, it’s now more important than ever to create a fairer city for all.”
He said the fiscal year 2021 adopted budget includes more than $2 billion in agency savings and efficiencies and a commitment for $1 billion in labor savings, though the latter was hardly specific.
While the budget does cut the NYPD’s bottom line by more than $1 billion and its capital budget by an additional $500 million, there was not much savings realized as most of the money, such as the cost of school safety officers, was simply redirected to other agencies.
The big hits in Queens was the elimination of $92 million for a new 116th Precinct for the NYPD in Rosedale, money that is at least for now earmarked for other capital uses including a new or refurbished community center at Roy Wilkins Park in St. Albans [see separate story in some editions].
Published sources also said more than $300 million was cut from Council members’ discretionary funding, which jeopardizes nonprofit programs. The budget also added more than $115 million to protect the Summer Youth Employment Program, which de Blasio initially spoke of eliminating entirely.
The mayor still is saying layoffs could occur beginning in October if the federal government does not come up with more than $7 billion in municipal aid or Albany does not approve de Blasio’s request to borrow $5 billion for operating expenses.
Council Speaker Corey Johnson (D-Manhattan) was among those who wanted more NYPD cuts.
“The Mayor and I started this process FAR apart on shrinking the NYPD’s budget and footprint and bringing transformational change to he department,” Johnson said in a tweet late Tuesday evening. “The Council fought hard to get where we are, but I know this is just the starting point, not an ending point. We need to go farther.”
Councilman Danny Dromm (D-Jackson Heights), chairman of the Finance Committee, acknowledged the Council made some painful decisions, “but we never lost sight of our progressive priorities or vision for New York City,” he said in a statement issued by Johnson’s office.
“ ... This budget significantly scales back funding for law enforcement at a time when crime is at an all-time low and redirects those dollars towards services that uplift our communities during this time of great hardship,” Dromm added. “The FY 2021 budget bolsters our hospital system, food relief programs and other services that serve as lifelines to New Yorkers during these critical times. The Council has also worked to save thousands of jobs that would have otherwise been lost.”
Councilman Eric Ulrich (R-Ozone Park), said in an email to the Chronicle that he could in no way vote to pass the budget.
“These deep cuts to the NYPD budget are just insane,” he said. “While gun violence and murder skyrocketed, the Mayor and Council are catering to the demands of left-wing extremists who aim to completely dismantle the NYPD. This budget will make New York City a more violent place. New Yorkers will not soon forget this betrayal of the public trust and who was behind it.”
Ulrich might have been speaking for Pat Lynch, president of the Police Benevolent Association.
“Mayor de Blasio’s message to New Yorkers today was clear: you will have fewer cops on your streets,” Lynch said in a press release on the PBA’s website. “Shootings more than doubled again last week. Even right now, the NYPD doesn’t have enough staffing to shift cops to one neighborhood without making another neighborhood less safe. We will say it again: the Mayor and the City Council have surrendered the city to lawlessness. Things won’t improve until New Yorkers hold them responsible.”
Councilmembers Daneek Miller (D-St. Albans) and Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica) said despite the hard decisions, there will be some benefit in their districts.
“Painful decisions were made, but overall this year’s budget prioritized fairness and support for underdeveloped communities,” Miller said.
Adams said money was provided for the arts and senior, youth and teen services. Her own District 28 will get $2 million for renovations to York College; nearly $2 million in renovations to libraries; and $2.8 million for repairs at Rochdale Village.
Councilman Costa Constantinides (D-Astoria) said he was unable to make the vote due to medical complications as he continues to recover from COVID-19.
But he appeared to be in Johnson’s camp with NYPD funding.
“While I was not able to make a stand last night, I am committed to using whatever time I have left in the Council to fight for a scaled-down police department,” Constantinides said in an email.
Sarah Feinberg, interim president of NYC Transit, slammed the mayor for a $645 million cut to the Fair Fares program, which she said will make it more difficult for tens of thousands of low-income New Yorkers who rely on the half-price MetroCards.
She also said it hurts the MTA, which already is hemorrhaging money because of COVID-19-related ridership losses. The Riders Alliance also criticized the move.
But Andrew Rein, president of the Citizens Budget Commission, said neither de Blasio nor the Council has done enough to deal with deficits projected to exceed $5 billion in outlying years.
“New York City leaders may be breathing a sigh of relief for meeting the budget deadline ... but the fiscal crisis is far from over,” Rein wrote in a statement from the CBC. “The budget for fiscal year 2021 is precariously balanced, and actions taken do not go far enough to shrink large budget gaps in fiscal year 2022 and beyond. New York City’s leaders did not make sufficient hard choices needed to put the City on a firmer fiscal foundation for the long term.”
Rein said this year’s budget, which went into effect at 12:01 Wednesday morning, “is balanced with reserves, federal aid, cuts, potentially optimistic economic and revenue assumptions, questionable savings from police overtime, and unspecified savings from working with municipal labor unions.”
