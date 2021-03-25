As of Wednesday, New York City parents got another shot at enrolling their children in in-person learning for the remainder of the school year.
After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revised Covid guidelines for K-12 schools last Friday morning by decreasing the minimum recommended distance between schoolchildren from 6 to 3 feet, Mayor de Blasio called a press conference in the afternoon to announce the opt-in period, which began on Wednesday and will last until April 7.
“This obviously opens a world of opportunities to bring kids back,” de Blasio said at the press event.
Echoing the manner in which the city reopened schools in the winter, de Blasio said the timeline for returning will be structured by grade levels. The first will be limited to 3-K, pre-K, elementary school and elementary-age District 75 students.
While many of the details remain to be hammered out, de Blasio said that he is confident that the city can bring back a substantial number of younger students in April.
The mayor announced that the opt-in period will be applicable for middle and high school students as well, even though the city is not ready to give them a timeline for returning yet. The city will review the opt-in response among those age groups in order to devise a plan.
“I think a lot of parents have been clamoring for this opportunity, and I think it will be a great relief to a lot of parents to know now that there is a chance to get their kids back in school,” de Blasio said.
But while city officials have embraced the new CDC guidance wholeheartedly, teachers unions, including New York State United Teachers and the United Federation of Teachers, did not respond with immediate acceptance.
“We would like to review in greater detail the science behind the CDC’s latest social distancing guidance,” wrote NYSUT President Andy Pallotta in a statement.
At the Friday event, the mayor said that his staff had already had several conversations that day with union leaders on how to proceed with the opt-in period.
“What’s abundantly clear, the CDC rules give us an opportunity to opt in and get kids back. And we have said – the chancellor and I have said adamantly, we want more kids back in school,” he clarified at a press event on Monday.
The UFT wasn’t the only group to raise concerns. City Council Education Committee Chairman Mark Treyger (D-Booklyn) told PIX 11 that he had been hearing from principals worried that persistent staff shortages could cause them problems when they are tasked with revising schedules and classroom assignments for the third or fourth time this year.
Schools Chancellor Meisha Porter said on Monday that she had spent time with an advisory council of principals to go over some of the details about reopening and reported that the main points members had raised were about viral spread in eating and common spaces.
De Blasio assured parents on Monday that the city would preserve the five-day schedules for students who already have them.
“We’re going to follow the CDC guidance, but we are devoted to honoring whatever kids have now. So, if the kid, for example, now has five days a week, they’ll continue to get that. As we bring in more kids to the maximum extent possible, we’d like them to be five days a week,” he said.
Special education advocate Jenn Choi, who has a student in Queens District 24, said that she is concerned over how the rescheduling would affect students in integrated co-teaching classes, who are required to have both a special education teacher and a general education teacher assigned to each of their classes.
“In a sense, the new 3 feet rule isn’t good news for students who have [ICT] on their individualized education plan nor is it good news for their nondisabled classmates. You are essentially adding more students to an understaffed classroom,” she said.
