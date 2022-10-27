Mayor Adams and Schools Chancellor David Banks last week announced support for state legislation that would make Diwali a school holiday throughout New York.
They joined Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar (D-Woodhaven) at Department of Education headquarters last Thursday in support of her bill, which seeks to replace Anniversary Day, also known as Brooklyn-Queens Day, on the school calendar with the Hindu holiday of Diwali.
“The time has come to recognize over 200,000 New Yorkers of the Hindu, Buddhist, Sikh and Jain faiths who celebrate Diwali, the Festival of Lights,” Rajkumar said at a press conference at the Tweed Courthouse in Manhattan.
“People have said that there’s simply not enough room in the New York City school calendar to have a Diwali school holiday,” she continued. “Well, my legislation makes the room.”
Rajkumar said the city and state partnership would help realize the goal of solidifying the day on the school calendar.
State law requires 180 days of instruction and there was no room for an additional day off, so the move took collaboration between school, city and state officials.
Rajkumar worked with the mayor on a strategy to make Diwali a holiday, a press release from her office stated, which was something Adams had spoken in favor of on the campaign trail.
She introduced a bill in Albany in 2021 to modify state law to open up room in the school calendar for Diwali, something that advocates have long called for.
“Chancellor Banks and his team sat down and looked at the requirement of school days,” explained Adams at the press conference.
“Instead of looking from a place of deficit, we looked from a place of surplus. And because of that, we were able to identify a way of using legislation, partnering with the assemblywoman, and using data to identify the days that we can use to have this important Diwali holiday without our young people missing days of school in the process,” he said.
The mayor said the city had already canceled alternate side of the street parking for Diwali but “wanted to go further.”
“We wanted to send a loud and clear message to the countless number of people who acknowledge this period of time of celebration,” Adams continued.
“I spent a lot of time in these communities. They’re hardworking New Yorkers. They contribute to our society. They believe in family, they believe in public safety. Some of the highest educational achievements are among this community.”
Making the holiday official will help teach other kids about Diwali, too, he said.
“The recognition of Diwali is yet another opportunity for us to begin to celebrate, to uplift and to honor those young people, their family and their faith,” said Banks.
“The celebration of light, the triumph of light over darkness, is critically important.”
A press release from the assemblywoman’s office noted that the Anniversary Day holiday was originally created in the 1800s to mark the founding of the first Sunday school in Brooklyn and bears little religious or cultural significance today.
The day was typically celebrated on the first Thursday in June.
Rajkumar said Anniversary Day was “antiquated” and she and Banks called it “obscure.”
“I think it’s the perfect example, assembly member, of a day that we could substitute for something much more meaningful, much more purposeful, and something that I think will have a great deal of relevance for all of our young people as we move forward,” said Banks.
Diwali goes by the Hindu calendar, this year falling on Oct. 24, and will change each year like the Jewish holidays, explained Jacob Gross, senior advisor for Rajkumar.
If enacted for next year, the school holiday will fall in November. The bill was only just submitted and will have to be passed in the upcoming session.
Aminta Kilawan-Narine, founder of the South Queens Women’s March, called attention to misleading reports that Diwali “will be” a school holiday next year.
“While the press coverage may put the pressure on, this is by no means a done deal,” she wrote on Instagram. “We need to keep advocating to make Diwali a holiday.”
Councilwoman Linda Lee (D-Oakland Gardens) introduced a resolution in the City Council in May calling upon the New York City Department of Education to establish Diwali as an official holiday for New York City public school students.
