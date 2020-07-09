Mayor de Blasio and Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza announced on Wednesday a plan to reopen schools in September that they said puts health and safety first.
Students would only spend some days in the classroom under the plan, which also would allow any family to decide to continue with online learning only.
The plan — which the mayor said is dependent upon the city continuing to meet all necessary COVID-19 thresholds — would see students attend class on staggered schedules.
“Getting our kids back to school successfully and safely is the single biggest part of restarting our city,” de Blasio said in a prepared statement. “Parents have spoken clearly — they want their children back in school buildings to the greatest extent possible. Our approach for the fall maximizes in person instruction while protecting health and safety of our students and educators.”
“As we continue to plan for September, we’re developing plans that prioritize the health and safety of our communities while giving schools the flexibility to maximize in-person instruction, and providing parents with clear and consistent schedules,” Carranza said in his own statement. “These are tough decisions with no perfect solutions, and we’ll continue to stay in close contact with schools and families to provide updates and guidance as the pandemic evolves and we move closer to the first day of school.”
The city said that using guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, state Department of Health and city Department of Health and Mental Hygiene and data on student enrollment, building size and other factors, schools are calculating their maximum capacity while maintaining social distancing of at least 6 feet and allowing for students and staffers to move around.
The Department of Education came up with three different models schools may use, depending on the share of their student body they can accommodate at once. One model would have students attend class on the same two days every week and then on every other Monday. Another would have them attend one or two days a week. A third would have them attend two days out of a six-day cycle.
“With all models, students will be learning five days a week,” the city said in a summary of the plan. “Blended learning is designed to create seamless transitions in and out of a remote setting, and all curriculum will be adaptable in both learning environments. Schools will emphasize academic continuity for students, and provide additional support on the days students are learning remotely.”
The city said it will host a series of meetings with families to address their questions and concerns starting July 16. And it emphasized that it will continue closely coordinating with the state between now and September.
De Blasio had announced that schools would reopen in September last Thursday. Gov. Cuomo, through a spokeswoman, characterized that declaration as the mayor’s “opinion” and insisted that the state, not the city, will decide when schools reopen. Cuomo had done the same thing in April when de Blasio announced that schools would remain closed for the remainder of the academic year. Then the next day he announced that they would in fact remain closed through June.
On Wednesday Cuomo reiterated his position that the state will decide when schools reopen in a statement issued after de Blasio had made his announcement.
“New York State will decide whether schools will reopen in the fall during the first week of August,” the governor said. “New York State is now consulting with stakeholders on guidance, which will be finalized on July 13. Plans to reopen schools are due on July 31.”
Asked about that at a press event, de Blasio said it is his responsibility to have plans for the schools ready to go and that the city is in constant collaboration with the state.
There just aren't enough words. It is utter insanity. The plan is incomprehensible and doesn't take into consideration FACTS of REAL LIFE at school. The utter lack of concern for the lives of the staff and the potential for bringing the virus home to elderly family members is criminal. I may be healthy enough to endure the virus but my elderly mother is not but I will not be allowed to opt out of in-person teaching. I did not join the DOE to die or kill my parent. The school is NOT a babysitting service and if you need it for that, I'm sorry, but please, understand that there is no coming back from dead, there is coming back from missing a school year.
