Earlier this month, the Mayor’s Office and the city Department of Environmental Protection announced a plan to keep New Yorkers safe in case of torrential rainfall, dubbed the Rainfall Ready NYC Action Plan.
The crux of the plan is urging New Yorkers to do their part in ensuring they and their family are safe in case of a storm, while assuring the public the city is doing its part to prepare for whatever Mother Nature throws at them.
To prepare for a storm, the city and the DEP encourage New Yorkers to visit their interactive stormwater flood map, where they can view the flood risk in their area under conditions of moderate stormwater flooding.
The Rainfall Ready landing page says climate change could bring about amounts of rainfall city infrastructure was not built to handle. The plan aims to educate New Yorkers on how they and the city can work in accordance to keep everyone safe in the immediate term, but the DEP says strengthening that infrastructure is also part of the city’s plan.
“We will continue to invest hundreds of millions of dollars annually to upgrade and build-out the sewer system where it is feasible, including the $2.5 billion Southeast Queens program,” DEP spokesperson Edward Timbers said in a statement.
“Climate change is the city’s biggest environmental threat, and while we continue to invest in resiliency and infrastructure projects to protect us for generations to come, the Rainfall Ready NYC action plan will help every New Yorker to protect themselves, their families, and their homes,” Mayor Adams said.
To prepare newly built properties to handle inordinate amounts of stormwater, and to not overwhelm the already struggling city infrastructure, Timbers said the DEP earlier this year finalized a rule requiring all newly built or redeveloped properties to handle more stormwater on-site.
Additionally, Timbers says the DEP plans to “aggressively expand” the Green Infrastructure program, a system designed to keep stormwater out of sewers and protect local waterways, and the Bluebelt program, originated in Staten Island.
The Bluebelt program preserves natural drainage corridors, like streams and ponds, but adds enhancements to improve their functionality, according to the DEP website. While there are only a handful outside of Staten Island, Timbers said the city will look for opportunities to bring Bluebelts to other boroughs.
