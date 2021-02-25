Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a set of executive orders on Monday that will extend the city’s lease with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, allowing a 20,000-job development project at the airport to proceed.
With $10-to-15 billion of private investment going to the airport’s new infrastructure, de Blasio said the deal would support the city’s recovery from the Covid pandemic and would give residents of South and Southeast Queens a taste of the economic benefits.
The executive orders would extend the PA’s lease on JFK Airport from 2050 to 2060 without having to apply through the Uniform Land Use Review Procedure.
The PA has said that it would not be possible to attract those billions of dollars of private investment unless the investors have sufficient time after the new airport facilities open to recoup their contributions. The old lease term with the city at JFK did not permit this, it said.
“The emergency extension of the airport lease provides the Port Authority the flexibility to restructure the deal terms with the private partners on an urgent basis and, if successful, achieve closing and the start of construction in the second half of this year,” a spokesperson for the PA said.
In return for the land-use requirement shortcut, de Blasio said the Port Authority would continue to adhere to a community benefits agreement created in partnership with Southeast Queens residents and leaders in 2018. De Blasio described the agreement as the result of a collaboration between U.S. Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-Queens, Nassau) and Queens Borough President Donovan Richards.
The various agreements include hiring people of color for at least 30 percent of construction jobs, ensuring at least 30 percent of the contractors are minority- and women-owned businesses, establishing new apprenticeship and scholarship programs within the area and requiring the new building to meet environmental standards.
“Getting this right meant driving a hard bargain and making sure that the needs of the people came first — public benefits front and center,” said de Blasio in his press event on Monday.
In addition to the minority hiring requirement, the agreement requires 7 percent women hires across all construction trades. It also requires “best efforts” practices to hire from ZIP codes around the airport followed by all of Queens, fund new pre-apprenticeship programs prioritizing area residents, expand Council for Airport Opportunity in Downtown Jamaica and Far Rockaway to facilitate long-term local hiring, and a commitment to fund an Office of Second Chance Employment to connect formerly incarcerated residents with jobs at the airport.
“Today’s lease extension announcement will allow for deal restructuring which will ensure the long term sustainability of JFK’s redevelopment and allow us on the federal level to continue our work to address the Port’s 3 billion dollar shortfall with the Biden Administration in the upcoming Covid-19 relief bill, a real threat to job growth in New York,” said Meeks.
Education programs will include scholarships for local high school students; funding for an aviation-focused STEM program at York College for local middle school students; continuation and expansion of a summer minicamp in collaboration with the Eastern Queens Alliance to educate middle school students on environmental stewardship and sustainability; participation in multiple high school career fairs annually and a local internship program.
In September, the JFK Airport Committee, a community group, said the benefits it wants are health studies, including those related to air quality and the noise under the flight paths. Though there was an environmental review done for the JFK Redevelopment Program, which included multiple opportunities for public engagement, the PA did not conduct any additional studies following the group’s request.
The environmental standards that will be applied to the redevelopment program involve practices like minimum LEED Silver and low-emissions service equipment.
