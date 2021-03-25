Citi Field and Yankee Stadium will be allowed to go to 20 percent capacity to start the season, Gov. Cuomo announced last Thursday. That means 8,492 fans for Mets home games.
The Mets home opener is Thursday, April 8, at 1:10 p.m. against the Miami Marlins.
“We’re really excited about the season ahead and welcoming the best fans in baseball back — safely — to Citi Field,” Mets owner Steve Cohen said in a statement.
Seats will be sold in a pod format in clusters ranging from one to six seats. Each location will be separated from other pods by at least 6 feet.
Fans will need to show proof of full vaccination or a negative test result from a PCR Covid or Antigen test. The requirement will be re-evaluated in mid-May.
All tickets will be delivered via mobile on the MLB Ballpark app. Print-at-home and paper tickets will no longer be made available. To limit touchpoints, transactions at Citi Field will be cashless.
“I think that New York tenacity, that New York crowd brings a different vibe to the ballpark,” pitcher Marcus Stroman told reporters last Thursday. Stroman sat out the 2020 season over Covid concerns.
“That’s something every single guy in this clubhouse is looking forward to, kind of getting towards the end of the year and seeing that population in the stands starting to increase,” he said.
Smaller, regional sports venues that hold 1,500 people indoors or 2,500 people outdoors can reopen beginning April 1. Initial capacity will be limited to 10 percent indoors and 20 percent outdoors. Attendees must show proof of a recent negative test or completed vaccination.
Indoor fitness classes reopened statewide at 33 percent capacity Monday with health screening and contact information required at sign-in. Classes should be scheduled to allow additional time for cleaning and disinfection between sessions.
The decision came despite Mayor de Blasio wanting indoor group fitness classes to remain halted in the city, as they have been since August.
“Cuomo is making public health decisions without any public health rationale,” de Blasio spokesperson Bill Neidhardt tweeted. “He’s clearly putting politics before the data and science.”
De Blasio said Monday he wants to see Cuomo follow New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, who said his state will pause further reopenings.
“It’s time to reassess for sure,” de Blasio said. “Certainly we have to stop there while we see what happens with these variants.”
Cuomo gets to make all the decisions on business hours and capacity under emergency powers granted to him last year by the Legislature.
Beginning April 5, the 11 p.m. curfew in place for casinos, bowling alleys, billiards halls, gyms, fitness centers and movie theaters will be lifted.
Regal Cinemas announced Tuesday it will reopen theaters April 2, though whether that includes those in Forest Hills, Glendale and Astoria was not announced.
The 11 p.m. curfew for food and beverage establishments and the 12 a.m. curfew for catered events will remain in effect.
Monday also saw the final five remaining yellow zone clusters in the state lifted, including Kew Gardens/Forest Hills. Any specific restrictions will be lifted and aligned with statewide guidance.
