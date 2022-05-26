“Bigger, bolder, better!” That’s the tagline for the Queens Chamber of Commerce’s Business Expo at Citi Field on June 8 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The event is expected to have 130 exhibitors, panel discussions and speakers, according to QCC’s website. Mets star and St. John’s alum John Franco will also be a special guest at the event and will be on the show floor all afternoon.
There will be complimentary registration, according to the QCC. Nonprofit tables cost $300, exhibitors who wanted to be listed in the Daily News would have to pay $695 (member price) or $795 (standard price), but if they also want a free standing unit it’s $795 or $895. Bronze, Silver, Gold and Platinum sponsors will receive prime exhibitor tables, email blasts with the QCC logo, ad displays in the Daily News Expo Guide and luncheon tickets for $1,250, $2,500, $5,000 and $10,000, respectively.
To register visit queenschamber.glueup.com/event/queens-business-expo-2022-51445/. For more information email jpersad@queenschamber.org or call (718) 898-8500.
— Naeisha Rose
