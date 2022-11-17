The city’s Department of Transportation has approved a plan that will result in more than 50 Citi Bike docks coming to Community District 5, with construction beginning as early as December.
The reception from officials representing the Maspeth-Glendale-Middle Village area was about what might have been anticipated, particularly with the anticipated loss of parking.
Information obtained from Community Board 5 on Monday said about 40 of the docking stations would be on the street, with the others on sidewalks — this in spite of numerous requests to preserve parking.
“The one-size fits all approach of DOT with Citi Bike is nonsensical and ought to be reconsidered,” said Councilman Bob Holden (D-Maspeth). “Time and time again, the DOT pretends to engage the community and waste their time garnering input, only to move forward with a widely unpopular project. The community devised an alternate proposal that made sense and mitigated any issues of losing much-needed parking. The local community board did not approve this project. The community will not accept it.”
Holden said he intends to fight the DOT “until they listen to the community and stop pandering to special interest groups who monopolize public space.”
In a press release sent out Monday evening, District Manager Gary Giordano said the DOT had not given Community Board 5 definitive numbers on the parking spaces to be lost.
The DOT also gave no numbers in a response to the Chronicle.
“Citi Bike has proven to be a wildly popular transportation option with ridership soaring since the pandemic,” DOT Spokesman Vin Barone said in an email. “DOT has thoughtfully incorporated, and continues to incorporate, community feedback into our final proposal in a way that ensures convenient and reliable access to Citi Bike. We look forward to expanding this vital service to help offer Queens residents safe, sustainable, and efficient ways to get around.”
The alternative proposal Holden referenced was a 31-page study researched and prepared by Christina Wilkinson of the Juniper Park Civic Association. Last spring, after the DOT first spoke with CB 5 officials, Wilkinson compiled a 31-page counterproposal that located 45 sites, many on sidewalks near DOT-proposed street docks, that would result in fewer parking spaces lost.
In an email shared with the Chronicle, she expressed belief that the number of roadways docks had been negotiated down to 27.
The DOT throughout the process has said it conducted extensive outreach on plans for District 5 and elsewhere, collecting feedback from hundreds of respondents.
The agency also contends that while trying to manage the increasing demand for parking spaces, Citi Bike docks, with multiple vehicles, are an efficient use of space with more trips than the average parking space.
CB 5’s press release, based on the most recent DOT proposals, estimated Ridgewood locations are in the area bordered by Metropolitan Avenue in the north; bordered by Metropolitan Avenue in the north; Grandview Avenue into Forest Avenue to Summerfield Street to Wyckoff Avenue to Cooper Avenue on the west and south; and Fresh Pond Road into Traffic Avenue, to 65th Place, to Shaler Avenue on the east.
There are approximately seven Glendale locations in the area bordered by Myrtle Avenue into Central Avenue and Otto Road on the north; Cooper Avenue on the south; 66 Street on the east and the LIRR Freight Rail Line, from Wyckoff Avenue to the Myrtle Avenue/Fresh Pond Road intersection on the west.
Maspeth sites are in the area bordered by Maurice Avenue on the north and west; Metropolitan Avenue at Flushing Avenue, to Eliot Avenue to 64th Street on the south; 65th Place into Hamilton Place to Grand Avenue, to 64th Street on the east; and Page Place to Grand Avenue to 54th Street on the west.
There are approximately four locations planned for the Middle Village area along Metropolitan Avenue, from Fresh Pond Road to the M Train Station; and one location at the Eliot Avenue/Fresh Pond Road intersection.
