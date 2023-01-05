Increases in numerous rental programs used by Citi Bike riders announced last month began kicking in Jan. 5, with others to follow later on the month.
Lyft, which operates the program, right now is looking to expand its footprint into Community District 5 in mid-Queens.
The Citi Bike annual membership and day pass increases are scheduled to take place on Jan. 29.
The company said its Reduced Fare Bike Share program for many low-income residents will remain at $5 per month.
Lyft said its increases reflect economic realities under conditions that include supply chain disruptions and costs for things such as parts, materials and shipping that all are outpacing inflation.
“Our team is made of passionate riders who use the system daily,” a Lyft spokesman told the Chronicle in an email. “We are all committed to working with our city partners and doing our best to provide world-class service, create enhanced value for members, and increase equitable access for clean transportation options, while running a financially sustainable system.”
Annual memberships will increase from $185 to $205 per year, which Lyft said amounts to $17.08 per month, or an increase of less than $2 per month.
Single trips will increase 50 cents, from $3.99 to $4.49, while day passes will go from $15 up to $19.
E-bike fees will increase from 23 cents per minute to 26 cents per minute for nonmembers, and from 15 cents per minute to 15 cents per minute for members. E-bike fees for reduced-fare members will go from 5 cents per minute to 6 cents.
The company also said it is experimenting with ways to provide additional benefits to members, particularly frequent e-bike riders, and also exploring improvements to its Bike Angels rewards system.
Transportation Alternatives, in a Dec. 29 entry on its Twitter feed, called on government to step in.
“With record bike share ridership, New Yorkers are sending a clear message in support of affordable, sustainable and reliable ways to get around the city,” the group posted. “It’s time to publicly fund bike share to keep down prices and expand the system to every neighborhood in every borough.”
While Lyft is a private sector company, a spokesperson for TA said Jersey City subsidizes its Citi Bike program. As to whether the Big Apple then would or should fund potential competitors, he said, “That would be up to the city.”
The city’s Department of Transportation did not respond to a request for comment on public financing prior to the Chronicle’s deadline on Wednesday.
