National Small Business Week kicks off on May 2 and in recognition of New York’s ethnically diverse neighborhoods and immigrant-owned businesses, the theme in the city is “Around the World.”
During the weeklong celebration, which ends on May 6, there will be fairs in each borough to raise awareness of the many resources the city has to offer from various agencies, according to the city Department of Small Business Services.
The fairs will feature neighborhood-specific entertainment, a speaking program, giveaways and services, which will include business mentorship, financial and legal assistance and meetings with representatives from the different agencies and community partners. There will also be an SBS mobile unit at each location with staff from the agency providing one-on-one access to services for small businesses and residents seeking employment. Materials will be in Spanish, Chinese, Arabic, Korean, Haitian Creole, Bengali, Sinhalese and Tamil.
SBS will also be promoting its #ShopYourCity campaign to encourage locals to shop at small businesses in their neighborhoods.
“SBS is excited to kick-off National Small Business Week and celebrate the small businesses that are the backbone of our city,” SBS Commissioner Kevin Kim said to the Queens Chronicle via email.
A resource fair will be held in Jackson Heights at the Manuel de Dios Unanue Triangle at 83rd Street and Roosevelt Avenue on May 5 from 1:30 to 4 p.m., according to SBS.
“This Administration is committed to delivering a five-borough economic recovery by connecting New Yorkers in all our communities to resources to help small businesses launch, grow, and create good-paying jobs,” added Kim. “I encourage Queens residents and small business owners to join us in Jackson Heights on Cinco de Mayo to learn about SBS’s resources and celebrate small business week together!”
The Queens Chamber of Commerce, which is partnering with SBS for the Jackson Heights event, said that El Mejor Mariachi del Noreste de los Estados Unidos will perform for the Cinco de Mayo-themed event.
“Small business owners are on the clock 24/7, so we appreciate Commissioner Kim and SBS’ commitment to meet businesses where they are and look forward to welcoming their Mobile Unit to Jackson Heights,” Tom Grech, president and CEO of QCC, said to the Chronicle via email. “We encourage all small business owners to join us, to learn about the resources SBS and the Queens Chamber have to offer and celebrate the extraordinary contributions small businesses make to our communities.”
The Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs, the Department of Consumer Affairs, NYPD, the Department of Sanitation, FDNY, the Department of Environmental Protection, the Department of Buildings, the Department of Health & Mental Hygiene, the Office of Administrative Trials and Hearings and the Human Resources Administration are the agencies that will be in attendance, according to SBS. The Business Outreach Center Queens, Accompany Capital and 82nd Street Partnership are the other partners for the May 5 fair.
There will also be fairs at Marcy Plaza in Brooklyn on May 2, Staten Island Borough Hall on May 3, Chatham Square in Manhattan on May 3 and the Triangle on Rhinelander Ave. and White Plains Road in the Bronx, according to QCC. Each will be from 1:30 to 4 p.m.
