Acting Queens Borough President Sharon Lee gathered the state and borough’s and faith leaders onto one Zoom stream on Tuesday evening to host an interfaith vigil that mourned residents of Queens that have died due to COVID-19 and prayed for essential workers.
With 2,877 deaths from confirmed cases of coronavirus as of Tuesday, Queens remains the epicenter of the pandemic in New York City. The central and southeastern parts of the borough continue to have some of the worst per capita infection rates in the city.
“We come to you today representing first, the world’s borough, who is under attack by the world’s pandemic. We pray for all those who have lost loved ones” said the Rev. John Boyd II of New Greater Bethel Ministries during the vigil.
More than 500 residents tuned into the livestream to watch elected officials offer words of hope and support and religious leaders provide various forms of prayer, chant and song.
Representatives remarked on the unprecedented and tragic toll of the coronavirus.
“I don’t know of anyone who has not been touched by such tragedy that has taken place by this coronavirus, but I see heroes and sheroes that have come and risen to the occasion,” said Rep. Greg Meeks (D-Queens, Nassau).
State Sen. Michael Gianaris (D-Astoria), whose first year in office included 9/11, said that he never thought he would see that death toll again.
“Obviously that’s proven tragically incorrect,” he said.
Another common theme was the racial and economic disparities of the pandemic. Black and Hispanic residents of New York City are dying and being hospitalized from the novel coronavirus at significantly higher rates than white residents, according to data released April 16 by the city’s Health Department.
“This virus does not discriminate,” said Public Advocate Jumaane Williams. “Unfortunately our plans and our policies and our responses do discriminate. We’ve seen bigotry. We’ve seen disparate resources being affected.”
Sen. Jessica Ramos (D-Jackson Heights) said that she would use the principle of “Love they neighbor” to guide her policy response to the pandemic. “For us public leaders that translates to policies that allow people to exist, survive and thrive,” she said.
State Attorney General Letitia James, on the other hand, said that her office was focused on cracking down on price gouging, scams, funeral homes that are raising prices and the high mortality rate in nursing homes.
The vigil’s religious leaders showcased Queens’ diversity, representing Jewish, Muslim, Buddhist, Sikh, Hindu, Jain, Catholic and nondenominational Christian faiths.
But while the leaders came from a multitude of backgrounds, their message was unified: Pray for the residents of the city who are serving others and give us strength to overcome the fear and anxiety that the virus has caused.
“We are living in a different world. This globalized world is characterized by interconnectedness. There is not a single human who can live without the others and not a single nation can survive without the others,” said Imam Shamsi Ali of the Jamaica Muslim Center. “We are all one single human family.”
