Alleged corruption by two detectives and the illegal prosecution of a minor has led to murder charges being dropped for Prakash Churaman, a Guyanese immigrant from South Jamaica with a learning disability, who maintained for over seven years that he made a false confession to killing his best friend, Taquane Clark, in his youth.
On Monday, Churaman, 22, learned that he was a free man once prosecutors from Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz’s Office agreed to drop felony murder charges, resulting in a sixth charge for gun possession also being dropped.
“I’m beyond grateful and appreciative,” said Churaman, who was not expecting the case to be dismissed.
Jose Nieves, Churaman’s lawyer, said that one of the things that helped to lead to the dismissal was a $2 million settlement the city paid out for a civil lawsuit that accused Dets. Daniel Gallagher and Barry Brown — the officers who got a confession out of the South Jamaica resident for the Dec. 5, 2014 murder of Clark — for allegedly ignoring evidence that was critical to exonerating two wrongfully accused men of murder in a separate case.
Nearly eight years ago, Clark was murdered in an armed robbery in South Jamaica and an “ear witness,” an elderly relative of the victim, who Churaman said has changed her testimony on several occasions, identified the Guyanese immigrant as the suspect when he was 15 years old.
On Dec. 9, 2014, Churaman alleged that officers entered his mother’s basement without a warrant, locked him in a police car that was driven around for three hours — despite their being 10 minutes away from the 113th Precinct in Rochdale — and told him that if he confessed they would let him leave. The former defendant said he had no lawyer.
On Dec. 13, 2018, Churaman was convicted to nine years to life, but was released two years later on appeal due to not being allowed to call expert witnesses during his trial. Before the appeal he spent six years on Rikers Island.
The DA’s Office maintains that Churaman was properly charged.
“The People continue to maintain defendant’s guilt of the very serious charges in the indictment, including felony murder, attempted robbery, kidnapping in the second degree, and criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, all charges of which he was convicted,” it said in a statement on the case. But, because of a technicality regarding when the case could have been moved to Family Court, the office had to dismiss the charges.
During Monday’s hearing, Nieves said he made two very crucial motions.
“The first motion was to compel discovery on any impeachment materials, which included a dismissal memo and their paperwork ... which was dismissed because of alleged misconduct by Detective Gallagher and Detective Brown,” Nieves told the Chronicle. “In addition to that, I made a motion to dismiss based on the infancy charges that basically state that certain charges cannot be held against certain people who are minors.”
The second motion was conceded, but the DA’s Office refused to provide impeachment material for the motion for discovery, according to Nieves.
“They conceded they couldn’t prove that case beyond a reasonable doubt and dismissed all charges,” said Nieves.
Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar (D-Woodhaven) said justice has been served.
“This is a victory for Mr. Churaman, for Queens, for the entire Indo-Caribbean community, and for the cause of justice,” said Rajkumar in a prepared statement.
Churaman intends to sue the city for $25 million and hopes to start a nonprofit that will provide legal aid services to assist people who are in similar situations.
“I am innocent,” said Churaman, who plans to spend more time with his infant son and partner and pursue a career in the legal field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.