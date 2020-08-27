The 2019 New York Press Association Better Newspaper Contest award announcements were unlike any other before, due of course to the coronavirus crisis. But one thing that did remain the same was the success of the Queens Chronicle in winning several recognitions of its work over a calendar year.
The Chronicle picked up five awards in the contest, the results of which were announced last Thursday and Friday. Gone was the annual spring conference in Saratoga Springs with newspaper people of all kinds from all over the state gathering for educational seminars, awards luncheons and semiformal dinners. But remaining was the fierce competition among the state’s weekly newspapers, with 2,918 entries submitted in categories covering news, photography, design, advertising and more. As always, the contest was judged out of state to avoid any ethical quandaries, this time by members of the press in Washington State.
The Chronicle’s first award came in the first category announced, Coverage of Local Government. The paper won first place in its division, the one reserved for entrants with the highest circulation numbers. The winning articles were written by Editors Ryan Brady, Michael Gannon and Michael Shain.
“These varied entries show broad commitment to covering agencies and discovering facts,” the judge said. “They are such good reads you hardly notice what deep dives they are.”
Another first-place award was won by Associate Editor David Russell and Gannon, in the Best News or Feature Series category, for three pieces about police suicides. “The writing is strong all the way; a serious subject gets proper and professional treatment,” the judge said. “It’s hard to imagine how this could have been done any better.”
Gannon also won an honorable mention in that category, for four articles looking at hunger and efforts to fight it. “This series examines hunger in the Borough of Queens from multiple angles with excellent reporting that shatters stereotypes about who needs help,” the judge said.
The Chronicle also took second place in Coverage of Education, for work done by Russell, Shain, Gannon and contributor Anthony O’Reilly. “The team delivers the latest on education with journalism that informs, enlightens and strengthens communities,” the judge said.
Lastly, the Chronicle won second place in the Past Presidents’ Award for General Excellence category, in which the judges look at three full editions of each paper that enters and give them a score out of 100. “This is an excellent newspaper, minus the very miniscule sports content,” the judge said. “This newspaper received 85.5.”
“Congratulations to our entire editorial team for winning five awards,” Chronicle President and Publisher Mark Weidler said. “I am especially proud of winning first place for Coverage of Local Government, reflecting our primary mission. Also, second place for overall excellence, which includes contributions throughout the company.”
