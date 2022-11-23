Queens Chronicle Associate Editors Sean Okula, left, Deirdre Bardolf and Sophie Krichevsky show off some of the early donations to the newspaper’s 26th annual Holiday Toy Drive, which collects toys and gifts for children and teens in homeless shelters. Gifts should be new and unwrapped, and can be brought to the Chronicle’s office in Glendale or left at the district offices of a number of elected officials in Queens.