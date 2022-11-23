At the North Pole, like just about everywhere else these days, St. Nick’s workshop is dealing with many of the same routine matters as lots of small businesses from arranging holiday work schedules to supply chain and shipping issues.
And once again, the Queens Chronicle is reaching out to those who would like to be Santa’s helpers this year with its 26th annual Toy Drive to brighten the holiday season for children, teens and families who are living in Queens homeless shelters.
The Chronicle is requesting donations of new, unused, unwrapped toys, games, puzzles, art supplies and other items for boys and girls of all ages from babies up to teenagers.
Age-appropriate donations for older teens, who can sometimes get overlooked in the holiday giving scramble, can also include things like clothes, hats, gloves and scarves for the coming winter, cosmetics, personal care items and gift cards.
The Chronicle is collecting the gifts now and will distribute them to a number of shelters across the borough
The deadline for donations is Monday, Dec. 19.
All gift items can be brought to the Queens Chronicle office at 71-19 80 St., Suite 8-201, at The Shops at Atlas Park mall in Glendale during business hours: Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The office is above Home Goods, and one enters the building where the sign says The Offices at Market Plaza.
Donations also can be dropped off at the district offices of the following elected officials during their regular office hours:
• State Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr., 159-53 102 St. in Howard Beach;
• Assemblyman Ed Braunstein at 213-33 39 Ave., Suite 238, in Bayside;
• Councilman Bob Holden at 58-38 69 St. in Maspeth;
• Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar at 83-91 Woodhaven Blvd. in Woodhaven: and
• Councilwoman Joann Ariola at 93-06 101 Ave. in Ozone Park.
Anyone seeking more information on the toy drive is asked to call the Chronicle’s Stela Barbu at (718) 205-8000.
