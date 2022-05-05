Keep the faith — the Queens Chronicle was just named the top weekly newspaper in the state for coverage of religion for the second year in a row.
That was just one of three first-place awards the Chronicle won at last weekend’s annual New York Press Association Spring Conference, where it also picked up five other honors.
And it wasn’t even the most prestigious of the awards the paper won. That distinction goes to Associate Editor Deirdre Bardolf’s new title: Rookie Reporter of the Year.
“Solid reporting, thorough, puts a face on stories when she can, which helps readers relate,” the judge said in awarding Bardolf first place in the competition, which had 15 entrants. “Great job! You put a lot of hard work into your stories and it shows. I suspect you will go far and accomplish much in this industry.”
The awards are always selected by members of another state’s press federation to avoid any appearance of favoritism. The judges for the awards announced last weekend in upstate Saratoga Springs, which were given out for work done in 2021, are in the Nebraska Press Association.
Their location in the Great Plains was briefly alluded to by the judge who named the Chronicle tops in the Coverage of Religion category.
“Nice variety of topics and religions covered,” the judge said. “Each was thorough and included a variety of sources and views. I live in a small midwest (pop. 1213) town with 2 Protestant and one Catholic church, so it was interesting to see the variety of religions in your community.”
The award was won with articles by then-Associate Editor Max Parrott, then-Editor Katherine Donlevy, Associate Editor Naeisha Rose and Senior News Editor Michael Gannon.
Rookie Reporter of the Year and Coverage of Religion are two categories in which NYPA does not break papers down into different divisions based on circulation. In most categories it does, and the Chronicle is always in the highest-circulation category.
One category with divisions is Coverage of Education, in which the Chronicle won its other first-place award, with articles by Parrott, Gannon, Rose and Bardolf.
“Strong enterprise stories on a number of in-depth, investigative topics,” the judge said. “Lots of details, sources and facts to back up reporting.”
The same group teamed up to win second place in Coverage of the Environment.
That judge went into greater detail than some, saying, “The entries range from articles about restoring hurricane-damaged wetlands and one neighborhood’s hurricane-exacerbated drainage problems to ones about a seldom-seen side of the recycling industry, planned major energy projects, and the removal of scuttled boats from a local bay. Each article orients readers quickly to the problem, the people involved, and the various perspectives on the issue. For two of the articles, fullpage images combined with creative headlines command readers’ attention. Interior images on all articles complement the well-written, balanced, and clearly sourced articles.”
The Chronicle also won second place for Best Front Page, with Art Director Jan Schulman, Art Department Associate Joseph Berni and Editor-in-Chief Peter C. Mastrosimone collaborating on the winning entries.
“Artwork on July front was a definite attention grabber,” the judge said. “The masthead is eye catching.”
The Chronicle came in third place in the Best News or Feature Series category for seven stories related to the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks that ran the week before the 20th anniversary. The pieces were written by Donlevy, Rose, Gannon, Bardolf and Parrott.
“All the different aspects that were covered in this series were great,” the judge said. “Each feature with its own story to tell, yet the series pulled everything together. The stories that have emerged since that fateful day are heartbreaking stories in and of themselves. Nicely done and may these remembrances continue to be told.”
The Chronicle also won two honorable mentions.
One was in the Sports Feature category, for a piece by Gannon on Negro League baseball in Woodhaven; the judge granted it without comment. The other was in the News Story category, for a report by Bardolf on how scores of families who lost their homes to a fire were faring.
“Lots of voices, good sourcing, and a comprehensive report on an immediate housing crisis,” the judge said. “Writer/reporter did a fine job of defining the issue and incorporating detail to give readers a most credible look at a frustrating community challenge.”
All told, the Chronicle earned more points for its news awards (aka editorial, as opposed to advertising) than any paper in the city, and the fifth-highest statewide. The top four were upstate and on Long Island.
“Congratulations to everyone at the Chronicle for winning eight awards at this year’s convention,” Publisher Mark Weidler said. “Accumulating 85 total editorial points — more than any other newspaper in New York City — proves what I already knew. We have the best local editorial team around.
“And I especially want to congratulate Deirdre on winning first place for Rookie Reporter.”
