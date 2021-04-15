The Queens Chronicle won its second-highest number of awards ever in the New York Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest for 2020, taking home 10 honors.
The awards were announced last Thursday and Friday in two online events held by NYPA.
Only in 2017 did the Chronicle do better in the awards contest, which pits papers from across the state against one another, when it scored 11 wins for its work the prior year. It won nine in 2018 and has taken home eight several times over the years.
The contest is always judged by journalists in another state’s press federation to avoid any appearance of favoritism. This year’s was judged by the Pennsylvania Newspapers Publishers Association.
The Chronicle won three first-place awards.
One was for Best Editorial Page. For that, the paper had to submit three different editions, with the judge looking at everything from the content of the editorials and letters to the editor to the pages’ appearance.
“Very easy on the eyes,” the judge said. “Great content and inviting to all readers. Quality work here.”
Another first place came in the Headline Writing category. The paper submitted headlines to five stories, ones written by Editor-in-Chief Peter C. Mastrosimone and Associate Editor Katherine Donlevy.
“A tough group with lots of strong entries,” the judge said. “This group of entries stood out. Well done!”
And the paper won first place in Coverage of Religion. The category is one of many that feature different divisions, based on a papers’ circulation. The Chronicle is always in the highest-circulation division. The award was won with five stories, written by Donlevy, Editor Michael Gannon, Associate Editor Max Parrott and contributor Michael Shain.
“This newspaper provides broad coverage of all religious groups within its community,” the judge said. “It focused on significant religious issues — anti-Semitism, anti-Asian bias, how a large variety of religious groups coped with the pandemic, how a chaplain ministered to COVID patients. All the stories had high relevance. When appropriate — in the anti-Semitism and anti-Asian stories, the reports were abundantly sourced and well-documented. Top-notch religious news coverage! One of the few entries to provide broad coverage of religious issues within its community. Topical, well-documented, multi-sourced stories. Well done.”
The Chronicle won four second-place awards.
One was in the Best Public Service or Non-Profit Special Section category, for the Blue Book, the Chronicle’s annual directory to Queens that it started putting out just last year.
“It is obvious a tremendous amount of work and resources went into publishing this directory,” the judge said. “A great benefit that a local media company can provide for its community!”
The Chronicle also won second place in Editorials, a separate category from Best Editorial Page, for which the paper submitted three pieces. The win marked the sixth time in 12 years Mastrosimone has won an award in Editorials.
“This is an incredibly strong entry,” the judge said. “No doubt is left to the reader where the paper stands. The e-bike DUI and “cluster luck” — clever! — were particularly strong. The Carranza letter was a bold approach that grew on me as I thought about it. Well done. Strong opinions, tightly written.”
Associate Editor David Russell came in second place for Sportswriter of the Year.
“Wonderful topics and tributes,” the judge said. “Excellent work in delivering details beyond the expected. Ascher piece brings the writer into the late coach’s circle in a visible way.”
And the whole Chronicle team won second place in the Past Presidents’ Award for General Excellence. For that award, the paper had to submit three editions from different months.
“This newspaper was jam-packed with timely COVID-19 stories, local politics, crime news, business and features,” the judge said. “The Nov. 12 edition included a major treat — a 42nd anniversary “Triumph over Tragedy” that reviewed major events like Superstorm Sandy, Sept 11, 2001, LIRR’s worst crash, the Miracle on the Hudson and more. Layout and photography were clean, and there was an active editorial page with many letters. Special sections appeared in each edition — Meeting the Crisis, Senior Living and 42nd Anniversary. If you live here, you want to read this newspaper.”
The Chronicle previously has won a third place Past Presidents’ Award and an honorable mention.
The paper won three third-place awards this year. The top one went to Donlevy, who came in third for Rookie of the Year.
“Great style, use of words and smooth transitioning makes this writer’s stories easy to read through,” the judge said.
Shain won third place in Art Photo for his study of an empty Rockaway Beach.
“The photographer did well in creating a human-like presence with the two viewing stands,” the judge said. “The variety of texture between sand, fence, cloud and tile is well crafted. The details are crisp and intriguing.”
Shain also came in third in Spot News Coverage for his report on a crowd of young people trying to break into and loot the Queens Center mall, and the police response.
“This is a well written story that looks at what happened and also about the laxness of enforcement and the inability to make arrests,” the judge said. “It covers a lot of angles.”
Chronicle Publisher Mark Weidler was happy with the contest results.
“Through all the adversity we faced in producing the newspapers each and every week during the pandemic, winning 10 awards is especially gratifying,” Weidler said. “Congratulations to everyone on the team that contributed to this achievement. It put a smile on my face to read the last line of the judges comment on Second Place for Past Presidents’ Award for General Excellence — ‘If you live here, you want to read this newspaper.’”
