In an office full of storytellers, one, who specialized in sales, stood out among the rest.
David Abramowitz is remembered by family, friends and colleagues for his elaborate storytelling and one-of-a-kind personality.
Abramowitz, born on May 23, 1943, passed away last Thursday at the age of 79 ultimately from pneumonia but after a years-long battle with Parkinson’s, heart disease, advancing Alzheimer’s and dementia.
The 32-year resident of Ozone Park leaves behind his only child, Jessica Heinrich, wife Jenny Hu, granddaughter Juniper Max and brothers Robert and Michael.
“I know everyone who’s ever met my father would wholeheartedly agree that one of his most defining traits was his flair for storytelling, and for being the life of the party, always delivering the most interesting anecdotes, and even performing magic tricks that always left you stupefied,” Heinrich said in her eulogy at her father’s funeral last Friday.
“A corny joke he used to do all the time was asking someone if they wanted to see a picture of his pride and joy. Everyone would assume he’d be pulling out a picture of me, but he’d pull out a picture of literal Pride and Joy cleaning detergent bottles,” she shared.
Abramowitz, who was raised on Long Island by parents Jack and Helen Abramowitz, had an impressive career path.
After proudly serving in the Army, he worked as a stereo salesman at Friendly Frost, where he would say the loud speakers contributed to his hearing loss, said his daughter. He also worked as a wedding videographer and helped run a candy and collectibles store.
His favorite and final career path, said his daughter, was the nearly 30 years that he worked at the Chronicle.
Abramowitz is credited for tremendous growth in the paper through the ’80s and ’90s.
“As we expanded from South Queens to other areas, Dave was the lead salesperson in all new territories,” said Chronicle president and publisher Mark Weidler.
“Over time, he became the sales manager and then major accounts representative.”
Weidler recalled the salesman, who walked 101st and Jamaica avenues, always having a story to share, adding, “I’ve missed seeing him every day at work since he retired nine years ago and am now so sad to hear about his passing.”
Former co-worker Al Rowe, who worked with Abramowitz from 1999 until 2013, recalled his friend’s helpful nature.
“From his experience as a salesperson, he would pass on any tips he had, any suggestions as to how we could be more efficient or more productive,” said Rowe.
“He was always willing to help,” he added.
Abramowitz kept a Post-it note on his desk at the Chronicle, a Henry Ford quote that read, “The man who stops advertising to save money is like a man who stops a clock to save time.”
And it was not just sales tips he could offer, recalled another co-worker, Beverly Espinoza.
“Dave loved the spice of life, always giving advice on Bloody Marys and peppers,” she said. “In heaven, he’s bartending.”
Abramowitz was somewhat of an expert on said peppers, which were just one category of collectible he gathered over the years.
His wife, Jenny Hu, knew that better than most because she had to finally make some order of his collections of knives, coins, watches, hot sauce and moon rocks.
She eventually filled six glass display cases with his treasures.
“The home is like a museum,” Hu said. “He lived a colorful life,” she added.
Some of that color came from their four trips abroad to Hu’s native country of China, memories that she cherishes.
“They treated him like a king,” she recalled.
Heinrich credits Hu with keeping her father well over the years.
“When his health started to majorly decline, Jenny became his sole caretaker, proving strengths she didn’t even know she had. She worked round the clock like a nurse, physical therapist, anything you can think of,” she said.
“Dad was the first one to say, ‘If it weren’t for Jenny, I would’ve been dead 10 years ago.’”
Heinrich credits her love of films and collections of DVDs and VHS tapes, movie and Broadway memorabilia — as well as her love for all things spicy — to her father.
“I’m honored to use the phrase ‘I am my father’s daughter,’” she said in her tribute.
She recalled tales that were sometimes hard to determine fact or fiction, from Army exploits, to an array of “true” ghost stories to “real life ‘connections’ with John Gotti,” but that in the end, it did not really matter, because listeners were already drawn in.
“He truly captivated every audience with his concentrated and purposeful delivery, the dramatic pauses, the eyes bulging out at key moments ... you were just immediately pulled in, drawn to and on the edge of your seat with every sentence.”
One such audience was the Chronicle staff, who still shares his tales and carry on his memory.
Abramowitz was laid to rest at Maple Grove Cemetery in Kew Gardens.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.