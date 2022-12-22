Susan Merzon, the fierce fighter who overcame lifelong health challenges and the mass city layoffs of 1975 to become a self-made success in the news business, died last Thursday, on her own terms. She was 78.
Merzon founded the weekly newspaper that was to become the Queens Chronicle in 1978, a year after starting her first paper as part of a partnership. She kept ownership of that second publication, called The Paper, for about a year before giving it up to become a partner in a printing business, Rockaway Copy Center. Four years later, in 1983, she bought The Paper back, expanded its reach beyond its home base of Ozone Park and Howard Beach and soon renamed it the Queens Chronicle.
“Susan Merzon was our fearless leader in the early days of the Queens Chronicle,” recalled Art Director Jan Schulman, who started working at the publication in 1986. “She had the vision and the business savvy to grow the paper into eight editions. Making carefully planned moves and expansions, she was always a guiding force for her son, Mark Weidler, to take Mark I Publications to even higher levels of success.”
Merzon was a hands-on, dynamic publisher who also served as sales manager and typesetter, just for starters. She ended up with a business that allowed her and her husband, Stanley, to maintain homes in both Howard Beach and Stuart, Fla., where they also operated a small antiques business, as they lived the snowbird lifestyle and enjoyed what became a total of five boats over the years, the last one a 42-foot cabin cruiser.
The Chronicle kept growing until it had editions covering every part of Queens except the Rockaways.
“Being an only child with divorced parents, my relationship with my mother was always special,” said Weidler, who bought the company from Merzon in 2000. “It only got closer when we worked together to build the Chronicle in the 1990s. She was a former teacher with no business experience, and she was always an inspiration to me having succeeded in business after overcoming so many illnesses. I often looked at her determination to succeed in awe.
“I learned so much from her in many ways — mental toughness yet treating people kindly are two examples.”
Susan Sperber was born on Sept. 28, 1944 in Brooklyn, the only child of Sam and Fay Sperber. She graduated from James Madison High School in 1962 and went on to Hunter College, which she graduated from in 1967 with a teaching degree in elementary education. She began teaching that same year.
She married Saul Weidler in 1968 and they moved to Howard Beach. They had one child, Mark, in 1970. That same year, the Crohn’s disease that she had developed as a teenager flared up badly, and she spent three months in the hospital. She faced a lifetime of health challenges.
She earned her master’s degree in education from Brooklyn College in 1974. But the city’s financial crisis of 1975 forced thousands of teacher layoffs, and Susan Weidler was among them.
Her marriage also ended, in 1976.
The next year, Weidler went into the newspaper business as publisher of The Forum, a new venture owned by The Wave, Rockaway’s longtime paper. She sold ads and delivered the paper, while a partner handled the news side. Her hands-on approach continued at the Chronicle. Schulman recalls her editing copy as she entered it on a Compugraphic keyboard with a 35-character display.
She began dating Stanley Merzon in 1982 and they married in 1985. He became co-publisher of the Chronicle.
She loved being on the water, and for a time she and Stanley had a cabin cruiser docked in New York and a pontoon boat in Florida.
Merzon also loved dogs, especially Yorkshire terriers, and had four of them over the years. Her favorite, Tootsie, was her companion for a decade. She also had two cats.
She knitted blankets and made elaborate needlepoint pictures. She loved watching crime shows such as “CSI,” “NCIS” and “Hawaii 5-O,” along with anything Tom Selleck was in.
She enjoyed decorating and shopping — TJ Maxx, Marshalls and Home Goods being her favorite stores — and was always glad to talk about any bargains she had found.
For a few years in the 2000s she and Stanley ran a flea market business in Florida, Nautiques, selling knickknacks and decor for homes and boats, most of it antique, as well as nautical supplies.
The Merzons moved from Howard Beach to Tarrytown, NY, in 2009 to be closer to Mark Weidler and his family. They kept snowbirding until Stanley’s death in 2016. Susan lived her last 10 months at Atria Senior Living in Ardsley, NY.
Her health challenges never eased. In 1974 she had another flareup of Crohn’s that put her in the hospital for five months and nearly proved fatal as she lost half her body weight. She had uterine cancer in 2001 and a major heart attack in 2013, after which she had quadruple bypass surgery.
In 2019, with her heart failing, doctors installed the machine that kept her alive until last week, a left ventricular assistance device, or LVAD.
Merzon left this life on her own terms. After suffering a fall and other recent setbacks, she decided it was time to turn the LVAD off. Her doctor and family discussed the situation with her and agreed. She died peacefully in her sleep 40 minutes after the device was shut off.
“I am deeply saddened by my mother’s passing but take comfort in knowing she is no longer suffering,” Mark Weidler said. “The last five years of her life were a constant struggle in and out of the hospital, especially after having the LVAD heart surgery in May 2019. Like many other times in her lifetime of health issues, she was determined to overcome adversity and live with the machine.
“She was a wonderful mother, boss, partner and, in later life, grandmother. She was determined to live to see her grandson Matthew graduate high school and go off to college. She made that happen, and for that I will be forever grateful. I will miss her presence but she will be in my heart and mind forever.”
Merzon is survived by her son, Mark, and his wife, Kim; her two step-daughters, Celeste and Karen; and four grandchildren, Matthew, Samantha, Cydney and Erica. A fifth grandson, also Matthew, predeceased her, as did Stanley Merzon and Saul Weidler.
Her funeral was held at Sharon Gardens Cemetery in Valhalla, NY, where she was laid next to Stanley.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to the SPCA of Westchester County. It may be reached at (914) 941-2896 and is online at spcawestchester.org.
Merzon left her mark on the South Queens community.
“I knew Susan Merzon for over 35 years,” said Queens County Clerk Audrey Pheffer, formerly the area’s longtime assemblywoman. “It began when I was the assemblywoman. She and I had much in common, as single parents trying to move forward. We developed a strong friendship.
“She always wanted to have a community newspaper that she hoped would enable a community to flourish. She was committed to report the happenings in the community with honesty and clarity. It was quite an undertaking for a woman. Susan was proud of what she established and that her son was continuing and expanding her community newspaper.
“Susan will be missed but always remembered as a woman of vision who was not afraid to tackle her dream.”
