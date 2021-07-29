John Choe was hit with a double whammy July 20: He finished his District 20 City Council race in third place and five of his Community Board 7 colleagues voted to boot him from the panel.
The special committee had been formed June 14 to investigate five charges of misconduct against Choe: using his stance as a board member to solicit campaign funding via email to his colleagues; creating an unauthorized CB 7 Facebook page to promote the Greater Flushing Chamber of Commerce; eluding board voting by abstaining or leaving meetings early; defaming his colleagues by accusing them of being corrupt; and admitting during public testimony that his own vote could be bought.
That final charge was the only one that the special committee dropped. The members are to vote on whether to expel Choe sometime in August.
Choe has continuously denied the allegations, stating they have “no basis,” “no evidence” and were “besmirching” his name.
The day the special committee voted for his eviction, Choe called on the help of Queens Borough President Donovan Richards to stop the “vendetta against a community advocate.”
“I ask that you fulfil your commitment to reform our community boards by investigating these actions by CB7, put an immediate end to these rigged proceedings, and hold those responsible for abusing their power accountable,” Choe wrote in an open letter to Richards.
Choe’s term on CB 7 was up in April, but he applied for reappointment despite his campaign to be the district’s city representative. Incumbent City Councilmember Peter Koo (D-Flushing) opted not to recommend Choe for reappointment, but Richards pushed the returning panel member forward.
In his letter, Choe said he sought the borough president’s assistance because of Richards’ strong advocacy for reforming community boards to more closely reflect their neighborhoods. Choe said CB 7 has been left unchanged, however: According to a report released by Richard’s office, the board was majority able-bodied, white men between the ages of 56 and 65 in 2020 despite the area being what Choe called a “minority majority community.”
“I feel I am being targeted because I am a voice for change standing up for my community,” Choe wrote.
Choe has repeatedly butted heads with CB 7 leaders, most significantly on the controversial Special Flushing Waterfront District proposal. Vice Chairperson Chuck Apelian, who initiated the probe into Choe, was a paid consultant for the project, which sparked arguments between the two, with Choe questioning his colleague’s ethics. Choe voted against the plans while the majority of his colleagues pushed the development forward, and it was approved by the City Council eventually.
“Kicking me off won’t silence calls for reform or the perception that CB7 leadership has compromised the integrity of the land use process,” Choe said in an email.
In the week since publishing his open letter to Richards, Choe said he hasn’t heard back.
“It is office policy to consider and address specific complaints regarding community board conduct in a confidential manner. Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr. is committed to ensuring that Queens’ fourteen community boards and their members are duly public servants for their neighborhoods,” a spokesperson from Richard’s office told the Chronicle in an email.
