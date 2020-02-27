The Queens Library has removed a controversial photo exhibit at its Elmhurst branch that had been the subject of protest led by students from Tibet.
Organizations including Students for a Free Tibet and the regional Tibetan Youth Conference protested outside the library on Feb. 15 saying that the exhibit, sponsored by the Chinese Consulate and an affiliate, spread false propaganda about conditions in Tibet.
“[T]he Chinese Consulate and its affiliate made the decision to discontinue the exhibit, which will be removed by tomorrow morning,” the Queens Library said in an email received Friday afternoon. “We thank the Tibetan community for their ongoing conversations with us, and we look forward to future collaboration with them.”
Students for a Free Tibet and other groups celebrated the decision in a statement emailed to the Chronicle.
“Two weeks ago, the people of Queens came together to take a stand against Chinese Propaganda at the Queens Public Library in Elmhurst,” said Nyima Lhamo, a former Tibetan political prisoner and niece of Tenzin Delek Rinpoche, who died in a Chinese prison in 2015.
“Inside Tibet, thousands of human rights defenders and activists like us are still being silenced every day,” Lhamo added. “Today is a major victory for Tibet, but we must continue fighting to amplify and uplift the voices of those still inside Tibet.”
Ngawang Tharchin, president of the Regional Tibetan Youth Congress, also claimed victory for the protesters.
“To the thousands of people around the world who have been following our campaign, I am happy to announce that today, human rights has won,” he said. “Today, justice has prevailed. And today, Tibet was in the hearts and minds of the community here in Queens, NY. Thank you to the Queens Public Library for taking the right decision and most importantly, thank you to the supporters around the world without whom this major campaign victory would not have been possible.”
“This is a huge victory for Tibet and the Tibetan community in Queens,” said Dorjee Tseten, executive director of Students for a Free Tibet.
“The decision of the Chinese Consulate to shut down their propaganda exhibition at the Queens Library shows that activism and truth are more powerful than propaganda and dictatorship. This is also a lesson for other institutions to be careful of similar propaganda efforts by the Chinese government. We must continue to hold libraries, universities, and all academic institutions accountable for sharing accurate information.”
The Dalai Lama in 1913 declared Tibet to be an independent state, though Beijing asserts that it has been a region of China for hundreds of years.
Tibetans have long accused the Chinese government of attempting to destroy their native culture and history.
One photograph that protesters used as an example on Feb. 15 depicted a language class in a Tibetan school. They contrasted it with a photo of Tashi Wangchuk, who is serving a five-year prison sentence for nonviolent efforts to teach the Tibetan language to his nieces.
Protesters said he has been kept in virtual isolation, not permitted visits by family or his lawyer.
U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-Suffolk, Nassau and Queens), a member of the Congressional-Executive Commission on China, also congratulated the protesters.
“This is a big victory,” the congressman said in a statement accompanying the students’ press release. “Because there is a lot of money involved, a lot of bureaucracy involved but in the end, truth prevails.”
Suozzi also thanked library officials.
“The American people need to realize how China treats its own people not only Tibetans but the Uyghur, the students in Hong Kong,” he said, “and we have to stand up for human rights for all the people throughout the world.”
