Live music, dance performances, workshops, a bouncy house, arts and crafts and minigolf are all family-friendly activities at the two-day Queens International Children’s Festival folks can enjoy at the Jamaica Performing Arts Center on June 24 and 25.
The festivities, which highlight the borough’s rich cultural landscape, will be held from 12 to 5 p.m. at 153-10 Jamaica Ave., according to the Jamaica Center for Arts and Learning.
“JCAL has assembled a team of global artists from a vast array of cultures to help children and families celebrate artforms from across the world,” JCAL Education Director Juan Carlos told the Queens Chronicle via email. “From Ghana to Mexico and China, families will be able to experience world class artists on the steps of JPAC.”
The first day’s diverse lineup of entertainment includes steel drum music from Carnival Trio, a Trinidadian group; Li Liu, a Chinese acrobat; Mexican folk music from Mariachi Hidalgo; and interactive West African dance, music and storytelling from Iddi Saaka, a Ghanian artist.
Day two will feature flamenco dancing; a performance from the New York Chinese Cultural Center; and the activist orchestra The Dream Unfinished.
Malik Work Hip Hop Theater will close out both days.
