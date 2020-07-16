A 64-year-old man has been sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of sexual abuse in the first degree, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced Tuesday.
When the defendant was first charged with forcing a child to touch his groin in October 2019, it stirred up community tensions over the 101st Avenue homeless shelter in Ozone Park where he had been living.
The man, Luis Olivo, was subsequently released on bail. Two months later, he was rearrested for sexually abusing an 8-year-old girl in a mall in Jamaica.
“Children must be protected from predators at all times. This defendant sought out ways to fulfill his own sick fantasy by taking advantage of children he spotted in public places,” Katz said.
The defendant was charged in two separate indictments and pleaded guilty on March 12 to two counts of sexual abuse in the first degree. He was sentenced to five years in prison, to be followed by five years’ post-release supervision, and must register as a sex offender.
According to the charges, Olivo was observed on surveillance video tape inside a laundry facility on Jamaica Avenue between 2 and 3 p.m. on Oct. 19, 2019, pulling a child’s head into his crotch.
Olivo was released on $2,000 bail, which was paid by the Bronx Defenders group.
Two months later on Dec. 2, 2019, according to a separate indictment, Olivo was observed putting his hand under the dress of an 8-year-old girl in a mall on Jamaica Avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.