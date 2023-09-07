Two years after the remnants of Hurricane Ida took 11 lives in Queens, Chhaya — the Jackson Heights-based organization that seeks to provide support to low-income South Asian and Indo-Caribbean communities — is giving residents an opportunity to pay tribute.
The group has made a banner marking the anniversary for community members to sign and send messages to Ida’s victims. In addition to notes from Queens residents, the banner features a large drawing of a house being lifted by two hands out of a pool of water.
The banner started its tour at Jackson Heights’ Diversity Plaza on Friday, Sept. 1, and stayed there through Sept. 5. After a brief trip to Cypress Hills, Brooklyn, it will return to Jackson Heights Thursday.
“We wanted an opportunity to really give the community a place to express their feelings,” Annetta Seecharran, executive director of Chhaya, told the Chronicle. “And remember, that’s what it was about — it’s about really going back to the heart of the matter, which is about community, the opportunity for people’s voices to be heard.”
She emphasized that the borough should not forget those who died in Hurricane Ida.
“It’s been two years since Ida. We’ve been advocating and fighting for some meaningful response. While both the governor and the mayor have made some efforts, as it stands today, there has been no meaningful change that could address the issue,” Seecharran said.
“I think in all of this, we’ve forgotten what this is about. Eleven people died. And we can’t forget them.”
Since Hurricane Ida, Chhaya has dedicated much of its time to advocating for basement apartments — like the ones some of Ida’s victims died in — to be legalized in hopes of bringing the units up to code. But adversaries point to Ida as a reason not to allow for such apartments. Asked about that argument, Seecharran said, “Do we have the ability to house the more than 400,000 people who live in basement apartments? Do we have the ability to house them tomorrow?
“Nobody wants to live in a basement apartment ... People are choosing to live in the basement apartment because it’s their only option.”
Residents have been taken with the banner, Seecharran said. “It was really so powerful and emotional,” she said.
Seecharran said the banner may be available in Hollis sometime next week, but that the details are still being ironed out.
