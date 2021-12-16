A caravan of Christmas cheer took to the streets of Howard Beach on Saturday, collecting gifts to donate to the NYPD 106th Precinct’s toy drive along the way.
The Howard Beach Lindenwood Civic Association’s annual event began with a parade of decorated cars, characters and music. Among the characters was the Grinch, left.
Councilwoman-elect Joann Ariola celebrated alongside Roger and Holly Gendron (the Clauses), top left, as well as state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr., 106th Pct. Community Affairs Officer Joe laboni and, not seen here, Community Board 9 Chair Kenichi Wilson. Our Neighbors Civic Association Vice President Robert Joseph, top right, rode with the group’s president, Jeep driver Joe Caruana. The West Hamilton Beach Volunteer Fire Department participated, including volunteers Erin Peterson and Vikki Mitchell, far left.
— Deirdre Bardolf
