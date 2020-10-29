The FDNY is reminding people to change batteries in their smoke and carbon monoxide detectors this weekend when they are setting their clocks back one hour for the end of daylight saving time.
The FDNY has been giving away batteries and will have three more giveaways in Queens this week.
“The most critical tool for surviving a fire is a working smoke alarm,” FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said in a press release. “A working smoke alarm alerts you and your family about a dangerous fire growing in your home and provides the crucial warning needed to escape. I urge every New Yorker to check their smoke alarms this week, and if you do not have one, install one immediately where you sleep and on every level of your home.”
Firefighters will give away batteries from 3 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct, 29, at the Roosevelt Avenue-74th Street subway hub in Jackson Heights and on Friday, Oct. 30 at the Stop&Shop supermarket at 70-20 Rockaway Beach Blvd. in Arverne; and from noon to 4 p.m. at the Queens Village Long Island Rail Road station at Jamaica Avenue and Springfield Boulevard.
